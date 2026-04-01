Macau gaming revenue rises 15pc in March, beats expectations

Macau's gaming revenue rose 15 percent year-on-year to 22.61 billion Pataca (HK$21.96 billion) in March, beating expectations of 11 percent by analysts, supported by an increased number of visitors from entertainment events.

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This monthly revenue also represents a month-on-month increase of 9.6 percent compared to 20.63 billion Pataca in February, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau on Wednesday.

Gaming revenue increased 14.3 percent to 65.87 billion Pataca for the first three months of this year.

This gambling hub benefits from boosted visitors brought by large-scale entertainment events, such as concerts by popular K-pop groups.

The city's high-end gaming business continued to demonstrate resilience, helping to support March performance together.