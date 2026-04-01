logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Macau gaming revenue rises 15pc in March, beats expectations

FINANCE
01-04-2026 15:18 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Macau's gaming revenue rose 15 percent year-on-year to 22.61 billion Pataca (HK$21.96 billion) in March, beating expectations of 11 percent by analysts, supported by an increased number of visitors from entertainment events.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This monthly revenue also represents a month-on-month increase of 9.6 percent compared to 20.63 billion Pataca in February, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of Macau on Wednesday.

Gaming revenue increased 14.3 percent to 65.87 billion Pataca for the first three months of this year.

This gambling hub benefits from boosted visitors brought by large-scale entertainment events, such as concerts by popular K-pop groups.

The city's high-end gaming business continued to demonstrate resilience, helping to support March performance together.

 

MacaugamingMarch

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Electric scooter rider crossing road illegally hit by motorcycle in Macau, facing charges
CHINA
03-04-2026 04:27 HKT
Hong Kong home sale value jumps 42.2 percent in March
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 18:06 HKT
BYD electric vehicle cars on display in Bangkok. REUTERS
Most Chinese automakers records increases in deliveries in March
FINANCE
01-04-2026 20:41 HKT
logo
(Video) Three-vehicle crash in Macau injures four, driver to face charges
CHINA
19-03-2026 00:52 HKT
Screengrab from X
Macau woman hospitalised after being startled by humanoid robot
CHINA
18-03-2026 16:01 HKT
From Blackpink lights to global crusine: a guide to Macau’s spring event calendar
LEISURE
17-03-2026 21:40 HKT
3
Hutchison Telecom HK posts $25 million loss for 2025, confirms Macau exit
FINANCE
09-03-2026 18:26 HKT
Hutchison Telecom Macau sold to rival CTM, Macau media says
FINANCE
04-03-2026 18:01 HKT
REUTERS/David Kirton
Trump administration debates allowing Tencent to keep its gaming stakes, FT reports
FINANCE
04-03-2026 11:24 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks next to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) during their joint press conference after meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 23, 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee to visit Singapore and the Philippines from March 1 to 4
WORLD
27-02-2026 09:22 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.