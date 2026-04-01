Gen Z on the streets to turn banter into something deeper

From discussing the hottest trends to asking strangers funny questions, Nazir Khawaja and Yusuf Mohideen are sparking conversations on the streets – where not all humor is lost.

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“What do you think of the political, economic state of the world? Global warming, do you think it is real? Do men ever change?” – these are some of the questions the duo throws at passersby abruptly, leaving them thinking “for the rest of the year,” Mohideen said. “We ask it as a joke, but then there is an undertone of education."

The pair, better known as “Brainrot,” put a playful spin on social media by bringing meaningful conversations online. Starting as a podcast on Spotify and YouTube in 2024, they later sought a wider audience and turned to Instagram Reels to create bite-sized videos from their street encounters. “We want to make learning fun again,” Mohideen said, noting how a single question can open up discussions about pop culture, gender, or even the climate.

To Mohideen, pop culture itself is a valid form of knowledge through which people can learn about politics and current affairs. Research-wise, Khawaja takes the lead, often "brain-rotting" on X for the latest trends. “I use my phone on average daily for 8 hours,” he said. “I see what other people are talking about, what I find interesting or what I find not interesting, so that we can make it interesting.” But rather than encouraging people to scroll endlessly online, Khawaja wants to take this content offline to build genuine human connections.

“We want to be a friend to anyone we meet,” Mohideen agreed, emphasizing how they invite both locals and internationals into their spontaneous conversations.

There were also “wholesome, sweet” moments when Mohideen approached a grandpa, asking the last time he smiled. He replied, “I don’t know actually. I suppose it was when I met you.”

That almost made Mohideen tear up. To this day, he is still amazed by how receptive Hongkongers are towards interviews.

Through these lighthearted exchanges, Khawaja hopes the audience learns “to never take life too seriously.” Still, the two do not want to be mistaken for “stand-up comedians,” or boxed in by race. Khawaja, of Pakistani-Filipino background, and Mohideen, who is Tamilian, seek to break free from labels and be seen as individuals beyond their race. “The moment you become a successful brown person, then you become a tokenistic figure,” Mohideen explained.

“Our activism,” Khawaja added, “is just us showing up.”

On advocating for sustainability and public health, the duo previously collaborated with the youth organization 2041 Hong Kong and the AIDS Concern charity, introducing their campaigns through pop-up exhibition walk-throughs and creating reels from these expeditions to spread awareness online.

Looking ahead, the duo plans to expand beyond comedy this spring and diversify their content – including fashion, travel, and science. They also hope to tap into tourism, introducing more audiences to this city they call home, as they continue to bridge gaps between people.