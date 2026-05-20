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ARTS & CULTURE

Walking into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory this November

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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The golden gates of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory will open in Hong Kong this November, as the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory makes its city debut at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

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Produced by Broadway International Group, the musical will run from November 4 at the Grand Theatre, inviting audiences of all ages into a world built on color, wonder and imagination.

Based on Roald Dahl’s much-loved novel, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and inspired films cherished across generations, the musical follows young Charlie Bucket as he wins a golden ticket to visit Willy Wonka’s extraordinary chocolate factory.

Inside awaits a fantastical world of chocolate rivers, nut-sorting squirrels, mischievous Oompa-Loompas and larger-than-life characters. With magical illusions, vivid stage design and lively music, the production turns the familiar story into a theatrical experience about curiosity, invention and the joy of discovery.

Simone Genatt, Producer and Chairperson of Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, said the team was excited to bring Wonka’s world to Hong Kong after the sold-out performances of The Sound of Music in the city in 2024.

“As Asia's leading live entertainment hub, Hong Kong is the perfect stage for this exciting Broadway musical that celebrates the power of imagination and the art of invention,” she said.

“Supported by our all-Broadway creative team, this immersive magical production will captivate audiences with an unforgettable theatrical journey that sparks pure joy for audiences of all generations.”

Michael Denmark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Great Entertainment Group, said the musical carries strong emotional appeal for many audiences.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a deeply cherished collective memory for so many, and to see this beloved classic brilliantly brought to life in a spectacular musical format is truly thrilling,” he said.

He added that the show would be a headline addition to the city’s mega events calendar and further enrich Hong Kong’s cultural scene.

The production first premiered on Broadway in 2017 and combines eye-catching visuals with stagecraft and illusion. It features well-known songs from the 1971 film, including Pure Imagination, The Candy Man and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket, alongside new music by Grammy and Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

The Hong Kong run will feature Daniel Plimpton as Willy Wonka and young actor Oliver Wong as Charlie Bucket, together with a cast of experienced Broadway performers. The production also features illusions designed with the work of Las Vegas magic and illusion specialist Tim Clothier.

The Hong Kong run will feature Daniel Plimpton (right) as Willy Wonka and young actor Oliver Wong as Charlie Bucket.
The Hong Kong run will feature Daniel Plimpton (right) as Willy Wonka and young actor Oliver Wong as Charlie Bucket.

The experience will extend beyond the stage through a partnership with The Peninsula Hong Kong, the production’s Official Hotel Partner. The hotel will launch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired stay packages and themed dining experiences, allowing theatergoers to turn the show into a fuller city outing.

American Express will offer priority booking for cardmembers from May 15 to June 1, 2026, with exclusive savings of up to 15 percent on tickets.

Public pre-sale will begin on June 2, 2026. Audiences can sign up at charliemusicalhk.com for updates on the Hong Kong run.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryBroadway productionRoald DahlThe Peninsula Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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