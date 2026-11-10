logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'You Can See Everything' captures weirdness of 'post-truth era'

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO -- Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO -- Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, attends a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Breakout hit documentary "You Can See Everything" has spawned a cultural moment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The three-hour-long film plunges audiences into the surreal world of Elizabeth Holmes, one-time doyenne of Silicon Valley imprisoned for fraudulent claims about her supposedly revolutionary blood-testing tech.

A smash box office success, the film -- which begins one month before Holmes heads to prison -- has spawned ubiquitous internet memes, lookalike contests and commentary from influencers enamored by the darkly comic, deadpan style of her mock inquisitor, Nathan Fielder.

Holmes's legend as a rare woman tech founder has proven fertile ground for numerous media postmortems of her sham business's implosion.

"I've followed this story a lot over the years," said filmgoer Alexandra Lesnik, 29, at a packed afternoon screening in Brooklyn, the first time she had watched a documentary in a theater.

"This was a new, different perspective of her."

Another cinemagoer, Nathan Sayers, said he had "read a lot about her" ahead of the film's release.

"What brought me was a lot of buzz among friends," added Sayers, 53, who concluded the A24 film was in his "top five movies."

Kate Rennebohm, assistant professor of film studies at Lawrence University, said she had "students waiting after class every day to talk about the film -- as well as emailing me out of the blue."

Weaving a web combining reality TV, mockumentary and exaggerated naivety, Fielder peels back the layers of a convicted liar who nonetheless does everything to convince the viewer, and maybe herself, she is truthful.

Throughout the lengthy immersion in Holmes's weird world, the viewer is invited to grapple with the question of whether the former billionaire businesswoman truly believed she created a medical marvel, and whether she was manipulated by others.

"The story just changes in so many ways, and I feel like the villain also changes a lot in the story too," said New Yorker Avery Smith, 27.

 

- 'Deny, deny, deny' -

 

"The film has fully transcended the documentary label," said Nora Stone, an assistant professor of film production at the University of North Alabama.

The film, which has generated persistent Oscar buzz and pulled in some $80 million at the domestic box office, has benefited from the marketing muscle of the A24 studio, she added.

Columbia University researcher Geoffrey Lokke said the filmmakers' call to fans not to spread spoilers "added to its intrigue and mystery."

None of the film's participants emerge unscathed. Even the producers themselves catch strays for their handling of the film's anti-heroes, including Holmes's husband.

Through the film's slow-burn, Holmes becomes a cypher for the explosion of power and influence wielded by the tech giants in the age of AI, according to Rennebohm.

"(She) inevitably represents the broader ethos of self-delusion and reality-denial underlying Silicon Valley and the American tech industry," she told AFP.

Stone, the film professor, said that "You Can See Everything" is about something even bigger, mirroring the political moment.

"It is a perfect encapsulation of the post-truth era," she said.

"Elizabeth Holmes does exactly what Donald Trump does -- deny, deny, deny."

AFP

You Can See Everythingweirdness'post-truth era'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
US aircraft evacuated from second UKA?base due to Iran threat, WSJ reports
WORLD
15 mins ago
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Harry, Meghan visit Brussels after Thomas Markle arrest
WORLD
33 mins ago
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
Honey Traps: sex, lies and a spy's oldest trick
WORLD
55 mins ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians take pictures of a burning anti-US and anti-Israel billboard depicting US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance during a rally in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.
Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks
WORLD
2 hours ago
OpenAI logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia to mandate AI breach reporting, create regulator after OpenAI breach
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a briefing held with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (not pictured), amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pete Hegseth: Fox co-host turned scandal-plagued US defense chief
WORLD
3 hours ago
FILE IMAGE: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech for 2027 at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2026. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Image
South Korea's Lee says Seoul must build bipartisan support in US Congress
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by MAUDE BRULARD / AFP This photograph shows empty refrigerators in a Delhaize supermarket in Boortmeerbeek some 30 km from Brussels, on November 2, 2026 following an IT incident.
France says Iran behind 'unprecedented' cyberattacks on fridges
WORLD
4 hours ago
Oil/Chemical Tanker "Bald Man" at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky//File Photo
Scientists expect global fossil fuel emissions to ease this year
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (C partially obscured), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (R in black) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
What we know about the Nvidia CEO spy scandal
WORLD
5 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
21 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.