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WORLD

Malaysian influencer, 24, dies in car crash in Johor

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A 24-year-old Malaysian influencer and trader has died in a sports car crash in Johor Bahru, after previously claiming he bought a Lamborghini worth RM1 million (HK$1.93 million) at the age of 23, according to Malaysian media.

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Zejun was driving along the Iskandar Coastal Highway in Johor on October 29 when the sports car reportedly skidded and crashed.

The accident happened at around 2pm on the highway heading from Legoland Malaysia towards Johor Bahru city.

Iskandar Puteri police chief said traffic police received a report of the fatal crash at around 2.45pm.

Police are investigating the case on suspicion of dangerous or reckless driving causing death, while the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Images of the rescue operation and the badly damaged sports car circulated online after the crash.

Some netizens suspected Zejun was involved after spotting the "1%" logo on the vehicle, which was associated with his trading community.

Zejun described himself as a full-time trader and founded the 1% Traders Club, where he shared content about forex trading, investment courses and financial products.

His family and friends confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram account on October 30.

The statement described him as more than a content creator, saying he was also a son, a friend and a young man who was passionate about life.

His family also appealed to the public to be considerate when commenting online, asking netizens to avoid hurtful remarks and give them space to mourn in peace.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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