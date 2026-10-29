World is far behind on ecosystem restoration target, UN says

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UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board
22-10-2026 20:22 HKT
World falling 'dangerously short' on climate action: UN chief
21-10-2026 15:31 HKT
Global poverty index rises for first time since its 2010 creation
12-10-2026 15:12 HKT
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
07-10-2026 12:56 HKT
China pushes back against US on Iran and Cuba in UN speech
27-09-2026 11:12 HKT
Six big takeaways from a turbulent week of UN diplomacy
26-09-2026 14:44 HKT
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
UN rights chief 'appalled' by Yemen conflict's swelling civilian toll
24-09-2026 19:25 HKT