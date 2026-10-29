logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

World is far behind on ecosystem restoration target, UN says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Bleached corals are seen at a reef in Koh Mak, Trat province, Thailand, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar
Bleached corals are seen at a reef in Koh Mak, Trat province, Thailand, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar

Restoration is underway on 252 million hectares (973,000 square miles) of degraded ecosystems across 149 countries, the United Nations' environment agency said on Thursday, way behind a global target of 1 billion hectares by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

  • As part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework signed in late 2022, countries agreed to restore around 1 billion hectares of degraded territory by 2030, and to ensure at least 30% of the world's ecosystems were under effective protection

  • Of the 252 million hectares now being restored, 192.2 million hectares are in Asia, led by China with 127.4 million hectares, according to the UN's Restoration Progress Report, published during a new round of biodiversity negotiations in Yerevan, Armenia

  • Terrestrial restoration has reached nearly halfway to the 2030 target, but limited progress has been made on freshwater and marine ecosystems, despite faster rates of degradation

  • It added that annual restoration finance needs to rise from $64 billion to $296 billion by 2030, including $87 billion for agroforestry, $52 billion for restorative reforestation and $44 billion for peatland restoration

  • It said there was a strong economic case for increasing spending, with more than half the global gross domestic product generated by economic activities that are highly dependent on nature

  • Restoring 15% of the world's priority ecosystems could also capture and store 30% of industrial CO2 emissions and avoid 60% of species extinctions, the report said

Reuters

Worldecosystemrestoration targetUN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, outside the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board
WORLD
22-10-2026 20:22 HKT
Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP A cyclist drives in a flooded street following torrential downpours in Oliva, in the Valencia region, eastern Spain on October 20, 2026.
World falling 'dangerously short' on climate action: UN chief
WORLD
21-10-2026 15:31 HKT
Security personnel and police detain a journalist during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
UN experts urge Indian authorities to cease 'use of excessive force' to curb protests
WORLD
21-10-2026 12:43 HKT
Children break stones that contain lithium at a warehouse in Nasarawa, in Nasarawa state, on January 23, 2025. In a day's work, a worker fills three bags of 50 kg each, which earns him 150,000 naira ($100), twice the minimum monthly wage in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa where more than half the population lives below the poverty line. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global demand for lithium will increase forty-fold by 2040, a growth that cannot be met by the current main
Global poverty index rises for first time since its 2010 creation
FINANCE
12-10-2026 15:12 HKT
A Chinese national flag flies as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China's funding of development institutions is up sharply, but its power still lags, study shows
FINANCE
08-10-2026 14:43 HKT
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
WORLD
07-10-2026 12:56 HKT
China's Vice President, Han Zheng addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2026. (Reuters)
China pushes back against US on Iran and Cuba in UN speech
WORLD
27-09-2026 11:12 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/File Photo
Six big takeaways from a turbulent week of UN diplomacy
WORLD
26-09-2026 14:44 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Photo by - / 2026 COPERNICUS SENTINEL DATA / AFP This handout satellite image from Copernicus Sentinel Data taken on September 21, 2026 shows Saudi ARAMCO Bulk fuel depots following an attack, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
UN rights chief 'appalled' by Yemen conflict's swelling civilian toll
WORLD
24-09-2026 19:25 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
28-10-2026 17:29 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.