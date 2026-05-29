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WORLD

WHO experts want trials on potential Ebola vaccines, treatments

WORLD
3 hours ago
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Photo by HARDY BOPE / AFP Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media upon his arrival in Kinshasa, on May 28, 2026.
Photo by HARDY BOPE / AFP Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media upon his arrival in Kinshasa, on May 28, 2026.

The World Health Organization said Thursday its advisory groups had recommended clinical trials for vaccines and treatments that could be useful against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

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No vaccine or treatment exists for the strain behind the deadly Ebola outbreak which is gripping eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In response to the outbreak, the WHO convened expert and advisory groups which looked at potential vaccines and therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Bundibugyo.

The groups went over several products considered promising enough to warrant being prioritised for evaluation in clinical trials involving testing on humans.

They recommended that "all the products identified and considered be used exclusively within clinical trials to generate robust data and ensure safe, ethical, and effective research", the UN health agency said in a statement.

The WHO said it would work closely with the DR Congo and neighbouring Uganda, which has also seen cases, to facilitate research evaluation of these products.

For treatment, these included two monoclonal antibodies and an antiviral medication; for post-exposure prophylaxis, an oral antiviral; and, for prevention of cases, two candidate vaccines, though neither of them are ready for clinical trials.

"In the meantime, our priority is to stop transmission with tools that we have used for decades of Ebola responses, which include disease surveillance, rapid testing and diagnosis, contact tracing, isolation and care for patients, infection prevention and control, community engagement, and safe and dignified burials," the WHO said.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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