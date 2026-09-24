Xi and Trump call for peace in lavish White House state visit

Xi Jinping called Thursday for the United States and China to manage their superpower rivalry and keep AI under human control as President Donald Trump gave his Chinese counterpart a lavish welcome at the White House

Trump shook hands with Xi at the start of a day full of pomp and pageantry, but their talks will focus on tense issues -- particularly how to handle the rising challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

The 80-year-old US president hailed what he called his "truly great friendship" with the Chinese leader, with whom he has met three times since returning to power last year.

"Working together, President Xi and I have made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries," Trump said.

"During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and super intelligence -- SI."

But while billionaire Trump has repeatedly dismissed fears that AI could pose a threat to humanity, Xi took a more measured tone on the issue.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House.

Xi added that the two countries had a "historic responsibility of advancing human development and progress" and should "strengthen communication."

The Chinese leader also announced that a pair of pandas -- a traditional symbol of Beijing's diplomacy -- would be heading to a US zoo in a few days.

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump arrive for a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

US military plane fly over the Rose Garden during a military review for China's President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

- 'Strong, vibrant and fit' -

Few breakthroughs are expected during Xi's state visit. Instead the trip is likely to be more about pomp and pageantry as the world's two biggest economies seek to manage their rivalry.

Trump kicked off things by personally greeting Xi at the airport on Wednesday -- the first time in more than six decades that a US president welcomed a foreign head of state in person at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

A formal welcome and a handshake on the White House South Lawn launched Thursday's events, which include a military flyover, talks in the Oval Office, and a state dinner.

Trump had earlier said that the 73-year-old Xi looked "strong, vibrant, and fit," following recent rumors about the Chinese leader's health.

But the warm welcome masks deep tensions over thorny topics including the trade war between the world's top two economies, and Beijing's diplomatic and economic support for Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday announced a two-month extension of a trade truce that was due to expire in November.

Both sides are keen to avoid plunging back into the trade war sparked by the US president's sweeping global tariffs last year.

China's President Xi Jinping (C) speaks with US President Donald Trump (L) in the Blue Room of the White House after his arrival in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and President Donald Trump listen to China's President Xi Jinping deliver remarks during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

- Iran tensions -

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he would discuss his stalled Iran war with Xi, despite earlier playing down reports that Beijing was giving Tehran intelligence.

"I'll be talking about that and many other subjects -- but it's all coming along well," Trump said.

Taiwan will also be on the cards, with Trump's words likely to be watched for any sign of diminishing US support for the island.

Xi's visit will wrap up on Friday morning when the two presidential couples have tea at the White House and then visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.

(AFP)