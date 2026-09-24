logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Xi and Trump call for peace in lavish White House state visit

WORLD
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
China's President Xi Jinping, alongside China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, and US President Donald Trump, alongside US First Lady Melania Trump, attend a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping, alongside China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, and US President Donald Trump, alongside US First Lady Melania Trump, attend a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

Xi Jinping called Thursday for the United States and China to manage their superpower rivalry and keep AI under human control as President Donald Trump gave his Chinese counterpart a lavish welcome at the White House

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump shook hands with Xi at the start of a day full of pomp and pageantry, but their talks will focus on tense issues -- particularly how to handle the rising challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

The 80-year-old US president hailed what he called his "truly great friendship" with the Chinese leader, with whom he has met three times since returning to power last year.

"Working together, President Xi and I have made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries," Trump said.

"During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and super intelligence -- SI."

But while billionaire Trump has repeatedly dismissed fears that AI could pose a threat to humanity, Xi took a more measured tone on the issue.

"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House.

Xi added that the two countries had a "historic responsibility of advancing human development and progress" and should "strengthen communication."

The Chinese leader also announced that a pair of pandas -- a traditional symbol of Beijing's diplomacy -- would be heading to a US  zoo in a few days.

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump arrive for a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump arrive for a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
US military plane fly over the Rose Garden during a military review for China's President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
US military plane fly over the Rose Garden during a military review for China's President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

- 'Strong, vibrant and fit' -

Few breakthroughs are expected during Xi's state visit. Instead the trip is likely to be more about pomp and pageantry as the world's two biggest economies seek to manage their rivalry.

Trump kicked off things by personally greeting Xi at the airport on Wednesday -- the first time in more than six decades that a US president welcomed a foreign head of state in person at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

A formal welcome and a handshake on the White House South Lawn launched Thursday's events, which include a military flyover, talks in the Oval Office, and a state dinner.

Trump had earlier said that the 73-year-old Xi looked "strong, vibrant, and fit," following recent rumors about the Chinese leader's health.

But the warm welcome masks deep tensions over thorny topics including the trade war between the world's top two economies, and Beijing's diplomatic and economic support for Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday announced a two-month extension of a trade truce that was due to expire in November.

Both sides are keen to avoid plunging back into the trade war sparked by the US president's sweeping global tariffs last year.

China's President Xi Jinping (C) speaks with US President Donald Trump (L) in the Blue Room of the White House after his arrival in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping (C) speaks with US President Donald Trump (L) in the Blue Room of the White House after his arrival in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and President Donald Trump listen to China's President Xi Jinping deliver remarks during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and President Donald Trump listen to China's President Xi Jinping deliver remarks during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026. (AFP)

- Iran tensions -

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he would discuss his stalled Iran war with Xi, despite earlier playing down reports that Beijing was giving Tehran intelligence.

"I'll be talking about that and many other subjects -- but it's all coming along well," Trump said.

Taiwan will also be on the cards, with Trump's words likely to be watched for any sign of diminishing US support for the island.

Xi's visit will wrap up on Friday morning when the two presidential couples have tea at the White House and then visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.

(AFP)

TrumpXiChinaUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as oil gains on Mideast uncertainty, eyes on Trump-Xi talks
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The American flag waves from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
US current account deficit widens sharply in second quarter
FINANCE
2 hours ago
US President Donald Trump puts his gloves back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP)
Trump says China, US both opposed to AI guardrails ahead of Xi summit
WORLD
3 hours ago
China's August net gold imports via Hong Kong rise 4 percent month-on-month
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's PBOC to continue implementing 'appropriately loose' monetary policy
FINANCE
3 hours ago
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS
Fed's Williams says it is reasonable to see another US rate hike this year
FINANCE
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
WORLD
4 hours ago
A block with the symbol, atomic number and mass number of Yttrium (Y) element, in this illustration taken January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US, Japanese officials discussed China's yttrium curbs ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, document shows
WORLD
5 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US 30-year bond yield rises to highest since 2004 as selloff deepens
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
Beijingers eye Xi-Trump summit for trade relief, stable ties
CHINA
7 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
18 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.