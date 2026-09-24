Trump says China, US both opposed to AI guardrails ahead of Xi summit

President Donald Trump said early Thursday that China and the United States were united in their opposition to AI guardrails, suggesting ahead of his summit with counterpart Xi Jinping that the US legal system would keep the technology in check.

"Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump said, using his new moniker for artificial intelligence.

"That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" he added, referring to the US Department of Justice.

(AFP)