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WORLD

Trump says China, US both opposed to AI guardrails ahead of Xi summit

WORLD
12 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump puts his gloves back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump puts his gloves back on after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP)

President Donald Trump said early Thursday that China and the United States were united in their opposition to AI guardrails, suggesting ahead of his summit with counterpart Xi Jinping that the US legal system would keep the technology in check.

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"Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is,"  Trump said, using his new moniker for artificial intelligence.

"That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" he added, referring to the US Department of Justice.

(AFP)

TrumpXiAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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