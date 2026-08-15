logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea's Lee urges talks with North Korea to replace armistice with peace

WORLD
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Saturday for talks with North Korea to pursue peaceful coexistence, saying Seoul would seek safeguards to prevent conflict and noting the need to replace the peninsula's armistice with a "peace regime".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a speech marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee said the two Koreas should hold a sit-down for coexistence.

He urged dialogue between North Korea and concerned parties to end the 1950-53 Korean War, which was stopped by a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, and said discussions could also explore effective measures to curb Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities.

Lee said Seoul would take preemptive and sustained steps to ease tensions and build layered safeguards to contain escalation.

Lee's call largely builds on his pledge last year to respect North Korea's system and seek peaceful coexistence with Pyongyang.

Ties between North and South Korea remain frozen. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has abandoned Pyongyang's reunification policy, has described the South as its most hostile state and ordered stronger frontline defences.

North Korea has rebuffed Lee's engagement offers, criticised Seoul's plan for nuclear-powered submarines and denounced joint U.S.-South Korean military drills as provocations.

On relations with Japan, Lee called for confronting the past while leaving open the future, and said he hoped to launch a new 60 years of peace and prosperity with Japan as a "close neighbour".

Reuters

South KoreaLeetalksNorth Koreaarmisticepeace

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
23 hours ago
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.