logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SFC and Securities Commission Malaysia sign MoU for mutual recognition of funds expansion and simplified dual listing framework

FINANCE
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
From left, Datin Paduka Azalina Adham, Securities Commission Malaysia Managing Director, Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican, Secretary General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia, Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Julia Leung, Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Kelvin Wong. SFC
From left, Datin Paduka Azalina Adham, Securities Commission Malaysia Managing Director, Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican, Secretary General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance Malaysia, Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Julia Leung, Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, and Kelvin Wong. SFC

The Securities and Futures Commission and the Securities Commission Malaysia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation and information exchange to facilitate an expanded mutual recognition of funds (MRF) scheme and a simplified dual initial public offering listing framework.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the MOU, the eligible product scope of MRF is expanded to include non-Islamic exchange traded funds and leveraged and inverse products, as well as real estate investment trusts.

A simplified framework is also established for dual IPO listings between the two markets, as Bursa Malaysia has been added to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong's recognised stock exchange list.

“For decades, Hong Kong and Malaysian capital markets have benefitted from a productive regulatory partnership anchored in mutual trust and a firm commitment to evolving with market needs," said SFC’s Chairman Kelvin Wong Tin-yau.

The two markets are well placed to complement each other as vital financial gateways connecting global capital respectively with the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia and will continue to strengthen the partnership to drive shared prosperity, Wong added.

This MoU establishes a practical framework to facilitate greater cross-border investment, broaden access to our respective capital markets and enhance investment opportunities for issuers and investors in both jurisdictions, said Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia.

"By supporting more cross-border listings and product availability, it creates new opportunities for investors and intermediaries in both jurisdictions, while deepening financial linkages and investment activity between Malaysia and Hong Kong,” he added.

SFC Chief Executive Julia Leung Fung-yee said the MoU underscores the shared commitment to promote market development and diversification in Asia through enhanced connectivity, robust regulatory standards and strong investor protection.

SFCHong KongMalaysiaMoUSecurities Commission Malaysiadual listingIPOmutual recognition of funds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index back to 25,000 points by noon
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
FINANCE
6 hours ago
From left: Amy Kwan, Belinda Hsieh
Affluent investors embrace long-term growth amid lower returns expectations: DBS survey
FINANCE
21 hours ago
HK expects to see total 200 IPO listings in 2026, raising 400bn
FINANCE
22 hours ago
(file photo)
$160,000 a month and still struggling? Fintech worker sparks debate on middle-class anxiety
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
HKEX
HSI closes below 25,000 points, weighed by Tencent's 7pc decline
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Visitors line up near the booth for Xiaohongshu app at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Xiaohongshu denies IPO rumours amid compliance disputes
FINANCE
23 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks drop at noon, Tencent down 5pc
FINANCE
22-07-2026 12:03 HKT
Zhongji Innolight
China's Zhongji Innolight seeks $55 billion Hong Kong listing, Asia's No. 2 in 2026
FINANCE
22-07-2026 11:07 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at open
FINANCE
22-07-2026 09:49 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
$3,000 smoking fine divides construction workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.