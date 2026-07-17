logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US tech tycoon shelves Malaysia investment after immigration raid

WORLD
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Balaji Srinivasan, former C.T.O. of Coinbase speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Balaji Srinivasan, former C.T.O. of Coinbase speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

US tech investor Balaji Srinivasan has announced he was freezing projects in Malaysia after authorities raided his start-up campus over claims it was hosting foreigners including Israelis illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Srinivasan, a former Coinbase senior executive, said Malaysian officials had inspected "hundreds of passports" at Network School, his nearly $25 million development in southern Johor state, after unsubstantiated online allegations it was flouting immigration rules.

"The authorities confirmed... that all travel documents were in order," Srinivasan posted on X on Thursday, adding that "at this point, all further investment we were planning to make in Malaysia is on hold until we get sufficient assurance that such issues won't recur."

The claims against Network School said it was allowing Israelis with dual citizenship to work there, despite Malaysia not recognising Israel.

Authorities said on Wednesday there was no evidence of any Israeli citizens living or working at Network School, a residential campus for startup founders, software engineers, investors and digital entrepreneurs.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and is a vociferous critic its war in Gaza.

Malaysia bars entry for Israeli passport holders, but does not have specific laws about second-country passport holders.

Srinivasan said his investment group would now seek a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's office to discuss the terms of a memorandum of understanding between Network School and the Malaysian government.

The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

Malaysia has positioned itself as a technology hub by leveraging government support, foreign investment and competitive business and living costs.

The strategy has attracted billions of dollars in technology investment in recent years, particularly in data centres in Johor and semiconductor manufacturing in Penang in the north.

But experts said challenges remain, including a small venture capital ecosystem, bureaucratic hurdles and talent outflow.

AFP

UStech tycoonMalaysiainvestmentimmigration raid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A passenger walks through Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
US to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, journalists
WORLD
18 mins ago
A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranians suffer new uncertainty and anxiety as US steps up attacks
WORLD
3 hours ago
China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)
China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'
CHINA
4 hours ago
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran, hitting "Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," in this still image taken from handout video released July 16, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes
WORLD
6 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen likely to weaken past 170 before Japan's growth bet pays off, RSM's Brusuelas says
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Park Shinwoo, PhD student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Kim Nam Gyun, a postdoctoral researcher at KAIST and a soft robotics engineer, Hwang Jae Yun, a graduate student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at KAIST, and Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST, demonstrate a soft-growing robot as it extends between model tree branches at KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo
South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology that dresses the wearer
WORLD
8 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference, contradicting U.S. intel
WORLD
11 hours ago
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US retail sales rise marginally in June
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz after US resumes blockade
WORLD
23 hours ago
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
16-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.