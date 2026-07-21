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CHINA

China, Thailand eye deeper tech cooperation to drive 'prosperous shared future'

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 17, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 17, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China and Thailand have pledged more cooperation in technology and innovation, including aligning policies in related sectors and expanding exchanges, according to a joint statement that emphasised a "prosperous shared future" between both nations.

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The statement was released late on Monday after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul concluded a five-day visit to China.

 

  • The statement called for deeper cooperation in various fields such as health, geospatial information, agricultural technology, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, advanced electronic devices, automobiles, aerospace and clean energy.

  • "Technological progress and digital transformation create tremendous new opportunities for both countries," the statement said.

  • Both sides also agreed to enhance industry and academic research cooperation with the aim of securing and fortifying their supply chains.

  • Part of the "shared prosperity" goal included advancing the construction of the China-Thailand high-speed railway, which Thailand said it aimed to complete a 250-km (155-mile) section of by 2030.

  • The countries, which have maintained high-level engagements since last year, also agreed to strengthen coordination and communication in foreign affairs and defence matters.

Reuters

ChinaThailandtech cooperation'prosperous shared future'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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