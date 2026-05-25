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WORLD

WHO chief Tedros says there have been 220 suspected deaths in Ebola outbreak

WORLD
33 mins ago
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Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2026. (Reuters)
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2026. (Reuters)

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that there had been 220 suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now "playing catch-up".

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(Reuters)

TedrosWHOEbola

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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