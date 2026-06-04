logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Unsafe food kills 1.5 mn people a year worldwide: WHO

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Food contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals kills 1.5 million people worldwide each year, with young children worst hit, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After analysing 194 countries between 2000 and 2021, the United Nations health agency found that 886 million people contract an illness linked to the consumption of unsafe food a year, with under-fives nearly three times more likely to be at risk.

"Food safety is not an abstract issue -- it touches every meal, every family, every day," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Although illnesses from ingesting dangerous food have declined overall since 2000, massive regional inequalities remain.

Africa and southeast Asia alone account for nearly three-quarters of all cases of food-related ailments and 60 percent of deaths worldwide.

At some 860 million cases in 2021, biological hazards such as bacteria and viruses caused the overwhelming majority of food-borne illnesses.

But ingesting chemicals was responsible for a disproportionate share of the deaths, with arsenic and lead poisoning the prime non-biological culprits.

"The data show that food-borne diseases are not only persistent but are being made worse by climate change, which increases contamination risks, and by antimicrobial resistance, which makes infections harder to treat," said Yuki Minato, WHO technical officer for food safety.

Besides the health effects, the study estimates that food-borne diseases cost the world economy $647 billion in lost productivity in 2021.

AFP

Unsafe foodworldwideWHO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by HARDY BOPE / AFP Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media upon his arrival in Kinshasa, on May 28, 2026.
WHO experts want trials on potential Ebola vaccines, treatments
WORLD
29-05-2026 09:56 HKT
The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo
Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain, WHO says
WORLD
27-05-2026 17:24 HKT
Photo: Reuters
WHO urges DRCongo's neighbours to act immediately on Ebola risk
WORLD
26-05-2026 04:07 HKT
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2026. (Reuters)
WHO chief Tedros says there have been 220 suspected deaths in Ebola outbreak
WORLD
25-05-2026 19:50 HKT
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO chief: 600 suspected cases of Ebola, 139 suspected deaths, numbers expected to rise
WORLD
20-05-2026 20:56 HKT
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the opening session of the WHO's 79th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
WHO chief concerned at speed and scale of Ebola outbreak
WORLD
19-05-2026 14:37 HKT
HK on alert as Ebola symptoms easily mistaken for flu
NEWS
18-05-2026 13:23 HKT
A man is carried from an ambulance as he arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda an emergency of international concern
WORLD
18-05-2026 12:34 HKT
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
'Engineered for addiction': WHO slams soaring nicotine pouch sales
WORLD
15-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Photo by EDRIEN ESTEVES / AFP Aerial view of the Saint Christopher tugboat, beached in Ushuaia Bay, near Ushuaia harbour in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, on May 13, 2026.
WHO confirms eight cases of Andes hantavirus in outbreak
WORLD
14-05-2026 09:44 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
23 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
03-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.