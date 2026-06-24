US CDC to end hantavirus response, WSJ reports

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to formally wind down its hantavirus response, nearly two months after an outbreak on a cruise ship left three people dead, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting acting CDC director Jay Bhattacharya.

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The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Protecting Americans is our highest responsibility. CDC’s hantavirus response officially concludes June 24, 2026," Bhattacharya said in a statement, according to the report.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said on Monday ​all 18 U.S.-resident passengers from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV ‌Hondius have returned to their home states after completing monitoring at its National Quarantine Unit.

Reuters