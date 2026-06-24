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US CDC to end hantavirus response, WSJ reports

WORLD
51 mins ago
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A test tube labelled "Hantavirus negative" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A test tube labelled "Hantavirus negative" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to formally wind down its hantavirus response, nearly two months after an outbreak on a cruise ship left three people dead, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting acting CDC director Jay Bhattacharya.

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The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Protecting Americans is our highest responsibility. CDC’s hantavirus response officially concludes June 24, 2026," Bhattacharya said in a statement, according to the report.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said on Monday ​all 18 U.S.-resident passengers from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV ‌Hondius have returned to their home states after completing monitoring at its National Quarantine Unit.

Reuters

USCDChantavirusresponse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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