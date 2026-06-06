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WORLD

Argentina to expand hantavirus search to a second province

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A test tube labelled "Hantavirus negative" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A test tube labelled "Hantavirus negative" is held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Argentina will expand its search for hantavirus-carrying rodents to western Mendoza province as part of an investigation into a deadly cruise ship outbreak in April, the health ministry said Friday.

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The MV Hondius was sailing from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde when its journey was disrupted after three passengers died following a hantavirus outbreak.

Attention soon focused on the South American nation, where the Andes hantavirus strain is endemic in several regions, as the potential origin of the outbreak.

In May, scientists from Malbran Institute, Argentina's leading center for infectious diseases, traveled to Ushuaia to determine whether rodents in the area carried the rare respiratory disease.

Scientists from the institute will next travel to Mendoza to conduct further investigations with experts from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from June 8 to 12, the health ministry said.

Results from over 100 rodents captured in Tierra del Fuego in May were still being analyzed, the statement added.

Hantavirus is endemic in several Argentine provinces, though not in Mendoza.

The sites for the new study "were selected on the basis of ecological and eco-epidemiological criteria" linked to rodent habits, the ministry said.

According to the University of Mendoza, the province "currently has no confirmed local circulation of the Andes virus."

But there is "a potential presence of the reservoir rodent," it added.

Tierra del Fuego has meanwhile not had a case of hantavirus since its reporting became mandatory 30 years ago.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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