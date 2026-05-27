Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain, WHO says

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WHO urges DRCongo's neighbours to act immediately on Ebola risk
26-05-2026 04:07 HKT
WHO chief concerned at speed and scale of Ebola outbreak
19-05-2026 14:37 HKT
HK on alert as Ebola symptoms easily mistaken for flu
18-05-2026 13:23 HKT
Hantavirus outbreak tests post-COVID health communications playbook
15-05-2026 18:27 HKT
'Engineered for addiction': WHO slams soaring nicotine pouch sales
15-05-2026 16:48 HKT
WHO confirms eight cases of Andes hantavirus in outbreak
14-05-2026 09:44 HKT
Could cruise ship passengers sue over the hantavirus outbreak?
13-05-2026 18:15 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT