logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India prepares interim, not final, report as Air India crash anniversary nears, source says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A fire offical stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
A fire offical stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Indian officials investigating last year's deadly Air India crash are preparing an interim report rather than a final one ahead of the anniversary of the Boeing BA.N 787 accident that killed 260 people, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The interim report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will be "more comprehensive" than the preliminary report put out last July and will examine possible primary causes and other contributing factors, the person said.

The 15-page preliminary report into the aviation industry's deadliest disaster in a decade showed the Dreamliner's engine fuel switches flipped almost simultaneously and starved the engines of fuel shortly after the flight from Ahmedabad to London took off on June 12, 2025.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines, according to U.S. officials' early assessment reported by Reuters last year. The AAIB said at the time it was "too early to reach any definite conclusions".

By releasing an interim report, Indian authorities will not be required to share the findings ahead of time with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is participating in the investigation because the aircraft was designed and manufactured in the United States. The NTSB would be allowed to comment on a final report, which could also provide more closure for the crash victims' family members.

The final report will not be ready by the crash anniversary because "it is a very complex investigation and is taking time," said the person, adding the interim report still needed to be submitted to government authorities and the timing of a final report remained unclear.

A second source with knowledge of the matter also said investigators were still working on the probe and needed more time. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the internal workings of the investigation are private.

Under international rules, a final report is due within a year of an accident but sometimes investigations take longer, so if that is not completed, an interim statement should be issued on each anniversary.

The AAIB, India's civil aviation ministry and Air India did not respond to emails seeking comment. AAIB chief GVG Yugandhar also did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

CONSULTATION PROCESS

The U.N. aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), sets out a consultation process with participating states for draft final reports, with a usual 30-day comment period extendable to 60 days. The same process does not apply to interim statements.

Montreal-based ICAO and the U.S. NTSB, which is supporting the probe, declined to comment. Boeing, which is a technical adviser to the investigation, referred Reuters to the AAIB for comment.

In the case of a March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash, Ethiopian investigators issued a detailed interim report within a year, but did not issue the final report until December 2022 even though the NTSB first received a draft copy in January 2021. The NTSB later released a public critique of aspects of the Ethiopian report.

LONDON FUEL SWITCH INCIDENT

The preparations for the Air India interim statement come amid a separate ongoing inquiry into fuel switches that were reported as possibly defective by pilots of an Air India Dreamliner flight from London to Bengaluru in February this year.

In that incident, the pilots observed during the engine start that the ​fuel switches did not remain fixed in the "run" position on the first two attempts when light vertical pressure was applied but were stable on a third ⁠try before takeoff. They reported the incident on landing in India.

Officials from India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), plan to travel in June to Seattle to observe Boeing's testing of the switches, described by Indian officials as "sensitive" in confidential emails, Reuters reported last week.

The visit has renewed the spotlight on the switches, which are central to last year's crash investigation. Some investigators involved in the Air India crash probe were not aware of the DGCA's planned Seattle visit, the first person said.

Boeing has said it is "supporting" Air India in that matter, while UK authorities, who are also looking into the incident, have said their review is ongoing.

The DGCA did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

IndiainterimfinalreportAir Indiacrashanniversary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'
WORLD
1 hour ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to board his plane at Jaipur International Airport in Jaipur on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP)
Rubio to revive 'Quad' alliance in India, but staying power unclear
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his plane with his wife Jeanette at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio's trip to India signals US need to repair ties
WORLD
23-05-2026 13:05 HKT
Kim Kyong Yong (2nd L #17) of Naegohyang Women's FC celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammates during the AFC Women's Champions League semi-final football match between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
North Korean women deny 'rough' play ahead of Asian club final
WORLD
22-05-2026 19:18 HKT
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is displayed at Wings India 2026 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
India to monitor Boeing fuel-switch test tied to Air India London incident, documents show
WORLD
19-05-2026 18:58 HKT
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India says emerging nations eye BRICS grouping for stability
WORLD
14-05-2026 17:44 HKT
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time show
WORLD
14-05-2026 15:36 HKT
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India
WORLD
14-05-2026 13:58 HKT
Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay (L) along with Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) greets supporters after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
Indian film star sworn in as head of industrial hub Tamil Nadu
WORLD
10-05-2026 16:45 HKT
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash
WORLD
05-05-2026 18:57 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
25-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.