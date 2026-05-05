logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Indian pilots demand further probe of Air India crash

WORLD
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Branding for Air India is seen on an Airbus A350-900 at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An Indian pilot group has submitted a letter to the aviation ministry suggesting that electrical failure, and not pilot action, could have caused the deadly Air India crash last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The submission by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), which has more than 5,000 members, comes ahead of the expected final report into the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025.

As required by international law, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) published a preliminary report on July 12, one month after the disaster, when the plane exploded into flames shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad in western India.

That 15-page document said the fuel supply to the jet's engines was cut off moments before impact, raising questions about possible pilot error.

It did not mention whether the turning off of the fuel switches could have been caused by pilot manoeuvre, or by any kind of malfunction.

The FIP letter, dated May 1 and seen by AFP, offers what it called a "technical note" that "suggests a credible cause" requiring further investigation.

"A prelift-off electrical disturbance could have caused unintended relay operation and dual engine fuel cut-off without pilot input", it reads.

"Media reports...continue to suggest pilot action," it adds.

"However, the International Civil Aviation Organisation... requires all credible technical causes be ruled out first."

The final report is expected by next month, within a year of the crash.

"It is submitted that this may be treated as a testable hypothesis and examined through detailed electrical analysis... Technical causes cannot be ruled out till this analysis is made," it argues. 

AFP

IndiapilotsprobeAir Indiacrash

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
South Korea to probe ship fire in Strait of Hormuz, Trump blames Iranian attack
WORLD
6 hours ago
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21, Xi calls for probe, state media says
CHINA
8 hours ago
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP This photograph taken on April 24, 2026 shows people waiting with empty LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders for refilling, in a village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh's Jewar district.
India's cows offer biogas alternative to Mideast energy crunch
WORLD
01-05-2026 13:44 HKT
Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP This photograph shows the logo of "Cocoland" website displayed on a smartphone in Paris on April 28, 2026.
France probes return of adult website linked to mass rape
WORLD
29-04-2026 12:39 HKT
Personnel of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspect the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet that collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fatal New York airport crash caused by comms, equipment errors: report
WORLD
24-04-2026 16:49 HKT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
US Justice Dept to probe its handling of Epstein files
WORLD
24-04-2026 12:26 HKT
U.S. and Indian flags and U.S. H-1B Visa application forms are seen in this illustration taken, September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
India criticizes 'poor taste' Trump post against immigrants
WORLD
24-04-2026 10:14 HKT
A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 19, 2026. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Bezos' Blue Origin space company ordered to probe upper-stage rocket failure
WORLD
21-04-2026 11:37 HKT
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
China embassy urges Tokyo to probe threats
CHINA
17-04-2026 12:05 HKT
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP Saffrine Duggan (L), the wife of Daniel Duggan, talks to the media outside the Federal Court of Australia in Canberra on April 16, 2026.
US ex-Marine loses extradition appeal in China pilots case
WORLD
16-04-2026 11:10 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.