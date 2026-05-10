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WORLD

Indian film star sworn in as head of industrial hub Tamil Nadu

WORLD
16 mins ago
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Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay (L) along with Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) greets supporters after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
Newly elected chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state, C. Joseph Vijay (L) along with Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) greets supporters after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on May 10, 2026. (AFP)

Indian film star C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu state on Sunday after his new party brokered a coalition in the southern industrial hub.

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The swearing-in ceremony followed days of high drama in the state capital Chennai, where Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party initially struggled to secure support from smaller parties after state elections.

Vijay's TVK, founded only two years ago, emerged as the single largest party after the vote with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu's 234-member legislative assembly, short of a simple majority.

However, it won support from other parties, including the opposition Congress, to take its number of seats to 120, making it possible for Vijay to claim the top job.

Thousands of supporters gathered in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, chanting "Mudhalvar", or "chief minister" in Tamil, to watch Vijay take his oath of office.

"I am not from a royal political background, just a common man," the 51-year-old told the crowd.

"My primary focus will be on basic issues such as education, ration supplies, healthcare, drinking water, roads and bus facilities," he said.

Vijay's first set of policies included measures to ease electricity prices and improve women's safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vijay, saying the central government would work with his administration to "improve the lives of people".

Vijay, born to a Christian father and a Hindu mother, began his career as a child actor in 1984 in a movie directed by his filmmaker father.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and mass appeal, his fans dubbed him "Thalapathy", or "leader" in Tamil.

His blockbuster hits blended action, social messaging and populist themes, burnishing his reputation as a voice for the common man.

He cultivated his public image over the years by taking on roles that touched on subjects ranging from farmers' issues to electoral manipulation.

He launched the TVK in 2024 with a promise to end corruption and strengthen social justice.

Tamil Nadu is one of India's most significant economic engines, with its industrial sector producing everything from automobiles to electronics. The state is also India's smartphone manufacturing hub, including for Apple iPhones.

The TVK's campaign sought to end the dominance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, traditional parties that had ruled the state since the late 1960s.

Analysts said Vijay's large fan following, combined with demands from young people for a new political leader, was behind his stunning election performance.

Vijay, a political novice, now faces the challenge of turning that popularity into policy.

His campaign rallies drew thousands of fans, but were also marred by allegations of crowd mismanagement. A stampede at a rally in September killed at least 40 people.

However, it did little to dent his popularity.

"When you have a cult, you don't question at all," political commentator Sumanth Raman told AFP after the election results were published.

(AFP)

Joseph VijayIndiaTamil Nadu

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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