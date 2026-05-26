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WORLD

BTS takes top award at fan-voted American Music Awards

WORLD
11 mins ago
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Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

KPop band BTS was celebrated on Monday with the top award of artist of the year at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Monday.

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The group also claimed the song of the summer honor for the single "Swim" at the ceremony in Las Vegas, which aired live on CBS and Paramount+ PSKY.O.

BTS prevailed over Taylor Swift, winner of the most AMAs of any artist over her career, as well as stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and others.

Twenty-year-old indie musician Sombr was named the recipient of best rock/alternative song for his hit "Back to Friends."

"I wrote this song when I was 19 and depressed all by myself in my bedroom," he said on stage. "So being here, I never would have expected that."

He later won best rock/alternative album for his debut album, "I Barely Know Her."

Song of the year went to "Golden," the upbeat tune from the Netflix NFLX.O animated movie "KPop Demon Hunters."

The show opened with BTS, dressed in all-black outfits and black sunglasses, in a pre-recorded performance of "Hooligan" from the Vegas concert stop on the group's Arirang Tour.

Reuters

BTStop awardfan-votedAmerican Music Awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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