Power cuts hit millions in the Philippines

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Ex-Philippine drug war enforcer flees Senate refuge
14-05-2026 18:53 HKT
Philippine Senate to convene as court next week for VP Duterte impeachment
14-05-2026 18:18 HKT
Philippine senator seeks military support to block ICC drug war arrest
13-05-2026 15:00 HKT
How Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment could proceed
12-05-2026 21:18 HKT
Philippines drug war enforcer urges president to not hand him over to ICC
12-05-2026 20:52 HKT
'Seeds of instability': Health disinfo targets Philippine leader
12-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Philippines says Mideast war sends economic growth to five-year low
07-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT