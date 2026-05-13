logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Philippine senator seeks military support to block ICC drug war arrest

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippines' Senator Ronald Dela Rosa prepares for an interview at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 13, 2026.
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippines' Senator Ronald Dela Rosa prepares for an interview at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 13, 2026.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's chief drug war enforcer urged the military on Wednesday to stop government attempts to arrest and fly him to the Netherlands to stand trial on charges of crimes against humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ronald Dela Rosa, a sitting senator and former police chief, began his third day holed up at the Senate building after its leadership stopped government efforts to serve an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over his role in Duterte's bloody drug war.

Dela Rosa, better known by his nickname "Bato", is accused of the crime against humanity of murder along with Duterte and other co-perpetrators.

"I am not appealing for violent support. I am appealing for peaceful support," Dela Rosa told reporters.

He urged "my fellow men in uniform" and former classmates at the Philippine Military Academy, which produces most of the armed forces' officer corps, to "express their sentiment" that President Ferdinand Marcos's government "should not hand me over to foreigners".

Outside the Senate on Wednesday, about 500 riot police faced off with some 250 protesters demanding the arrest and handover to the ICC of a person they described as the "architect" of Duterte's drug war.

The crackdown left thousands dead, human rights monitors say, many of them drug users and low-level narcotics peddlers.

Dela Rosa was police chief in 2016-2018, during Duterte's first two years in office.

Duterte was arrested in March last year, flown to the Netherlands on the same day, and is detained in the Hague where he awaits trial.

The senator had not been seen publicly since November before emerging on Monday to take part in an unexpected vote that helped Duterte loyalists capture control of the Senate.

The new senate leadership said it would only allow Dela Rosa's arrest if it was ordered by a Philippine court.

A Marcos spokeswoman said Tuesday the president would "not interfere in the decisions of the Senate".

The Supreme Court has yet to act on a Dela Rosa petition to stop the Manila government from enforcing the ICC arrest warrant.

AFP

Philippinessenatormilitary supportblockICCdrug wararrest

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
The House of Representatives vote on the impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
How Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment could proceed
WORLD
19 hours ago
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa, ​the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly "war on drugs," answers questions from journalists at the Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Philippines drug war enforcer urges president to not hand him over to ICC
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by EZRA ACAYAN / POOL / AFP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 25, 2026.
'Seeds of instability': Health disinfo targets Philippine leader
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:37 HKT
A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines says Mideast war sends economic growth to five-year low
WORLD
07-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
WORLD
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN envoy access to Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
06-05-2026 15:19 HKT
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
Blocking of Meta's AI startup buy raises risk for cross-border China tech deals
INNOVATION
28-04-2026 18:10 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows visitors under the Galeon Espiritu Santo, a full-scale representation of a 17th century galleon, on display at the Museo del Galeon in Manila.
Philippine museum brings deadly, lucrative galleon trade to life
WORLD
28-04-2026 17:45 HKT
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFPThis photo illustration shows the Manus app on a mobile phone in Beijing on April 28, 2026.
Meta to backtrack acquisition of AI firm Manus after China block: report
CHINA
28-04-2026 12:59 HKT
A protester raises a clenched fist as he holds a placard during a rally before former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-trial hearings on his alleged crimes against humanity case at the International Criminal Court, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
ICC confirms trial against former Philippine President Duterte
WORLD
23-04-2026 19:31 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.