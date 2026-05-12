logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Seeds of instability': Health disinfo targets Philippine leader

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by EZRA ACAYAN / POOL / AFP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 25, 2026.
Photo by EZRA ACAYAN / POOL / AFP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 25, 2026.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos last month jogged out of his office and broke into impromptu jumping jacks in an attempt to dispel rumours he was paralysed, dying of late-stage cancer, or dead.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While largely played for laughs, the government lodged complaints against several Facebook accounts and warned tech giant Meta it faced legal action should it fail to curb disinformation it labelled an "escalating" threat to national security.

Since the 68-year-old leader's January hospitalisation for diverticulitis -- an inflammation in the colon --- social media has been awash with speculation he was more ill than publicised.

The posts have circulated widely among supporters of Marcos' arch-rival and 2028 presidential candidate, Vice President Sara Duterte, whose Monday impeachment has thrown her run into doubt.

AFP's fact-checkers have tracked hundreds of posts on Facebook, TikTok and X -- some racking up tens of thousands of shares -- of old or edited visuals as proof of the president's ailing health.

The narrative has sown "seeds of instability" in his presidency and largely benefited Duterte, Jean Franco, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines, told AFP.

It also leans heavily into the Marcos family's history of medical secrecy.

The president's father and namesake, sick with kidney disease during the final years of his dictatorship, once lifted his shirt on national television to show he bore no transplant scars.

"Just like his father", one Facebook user wrote in a post speculating Marcos had died in April.


- 'Who died?' -

The president's assurances that his diagnosis was non-life-threatening have done little to allay the rumours.

When he skipped an event in early April, speculation that he was ill or dead -- including a years-old photo of a Philippine flag flying at half mast -- flooded social media.

The flag photo was shared by former broadcaster-turned-social media presence Jay Sonza, who campaigned for the Marcos-Duterte ticket during the pair's brief 2022 alliance but has since posted exclusively for the vice president.

"Who died?" one curious commenter asked under Sonza's flag post, with others claiming it was Marcos. "Hope VP Sara steps in to govern this country," said another.

Sonza was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) about two weeks later on charges of cyberlibel and "unlawful publication", alleging he fabricated medical records about the president.

With his client now free on bail, Sonza's lawyer has labelled the detention "intimidation".

Marcos' communications office, meanwhile, lauded the arrest, having earlier announced it had filed complaints against three Facebook accounts with the country's justice department.

- 'Panic-inducing' content -


Numerous posts have also accused the media of colluding with the administration to keep details of his health secret.

One altered image -- shared in a page with 80,000 followers called "President Duterte News" -- alleged that major broadcaster GMA News was part of a cover-up.

That framing, repeated across multiple Facebook pages, is intended to "further erode trust in legitimate media", said Yvonne Chua, who teaches journalism at the University of the Philippines.

"They reinforce the broader narrative that mainstream media cannot be trusted and is aligned with those in power," Chua told AFP.

Marco's government has since demanded that Facebook owner Meta take down "panic-inducing" content on the platform, where Filipinos rank among the world's heaviest users.

The content poses "a direct and escalating threat to public order, economic confidence, and national security", the government said, without spelling out what legal action it might take.

Meta, one of the companies that pays AFP to fact-check posts with potentially false information, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

More than a dozen "fake news" bills, meanwhile, have been floated in the Philippine Congress, including one sponsored by Marcos's son Sandro, a high-ranking House member.

For Franco, government lawsuits and pressure tactics risked a "chilling effect" on people who want to criticise the government.

Constitutional law professor Paolo Tamase agreed, saying that instead of invoking "national security", the government might best be served by a "pro-transparency reading of the public's right to information".

"Disclosures take the oxygen out of any baseless rumour," he said.

AFP

Seeds of instabilityHealthdisinfoPhilippinesleader

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines says Mideast war sends economic growth to five-year low
WORLD
07-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP This picture taken on April 16, 2026, shows a worker searching for fake content through social media related to election campaigns at the headquarters of the National Election Commission (NEC) in Gwacheon.
AI disinfo tests South Korean laws ahead of local elections
WORLD
07-05-2026 14:39 HKT
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
WORLD
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN envoy access to Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
06-05-2026 15:19 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows visitors under the Galeon Espiritu Santo, a full-scale representation of a 17th century galleon, on display at the Museo del Galeon in Manila.
Philippine museum brings deadly, lucrative galleon trade to life
WORLD
28-04-2026 17:45 HKT
Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jr speaks during a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Philippines says US access to bases limited by land issues
WORLD
21-04-2026 13:46 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Philippines, US to build industrial hub to strengthen supply chain security
WORLD
17-04-2026 12:04 HKT
Arnold Capin, 27, looks over a field of cabbages he chose not to harvest, saying he would rather let them rot than sell at a loss as fuel costs for delivery rise, in Atok, Benguet, Philippines, March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
High fuel costs forcing Philippine farmers to abandon harvests
WORLD
07-04-2026 18:37 HKT
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a joint statement during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Philippines, January 10, 2024. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war drives Philippine inflation above 4%
WORLD
07-04-2026 15:45 HKT
This handout picture taken and released on March 30, 2026 by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows Myanmar's outgoing military chief Min Aung Hlaing (centre R) arriving for a handover ceremony in Naypyidaw. (Photo by Handout / MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / AFP)
General, coup leader, president: Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing
WORLD
03-04-2026 19:00 HKT
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.