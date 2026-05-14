logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ex-Philippine drug war enforcer flees Senate refuge

WORLD
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa reacts as he talks to the media before the start of a plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12, 2026.
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa reacts as he talks to the media before the start of a plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12, 2026.

The chief enforcer of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge this week to escape arrest for crimes against humanity, the chamber's president said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The sergeant at arms has confirmed that Senator Bato is no longer in the building," Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano told a news conference, referring to Senator Ronald Dela Rosa by his nickname.

Dela Rosa, the police chief from 2016-2018 during the first two years of former president Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown that killed thousands, disappeared from public view in November last year.

He showed up at the Senate on Monday and narrowly evaded arrest by government agents who chased him up the stairs.

Dela Rosa said he would fight efforts to arrest him and turn him over to the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte was arrested in March last year and flown to the Netherlands, where he is being held in The Hague awaiting trial.

Cayetano said Dela Rosa's wife sent him a message confirming that her husband had left the building.

He did not say where Dela Rosa had gone and angrily denied accusations that the Senate leadership had helped Dela Rosa leave and evade government agents seeking to arrest him.

The ICC confirmed it had issued an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa, accusing him of the crime against humanity of murder.

Police and a National Bureau of Investigation employee both fired into the air during a tense confrontation at the Senate complex on Wednesday night, forcing legislators to take cover inside their offices.

Cayetano said Dela Rosa's disappearance was discovered earlier on Thursday, shortly after police announced the arrest of the government agent alleged to have fired warning shots on Wednesday night.

Police seized live ammunition from the man they arrested, who was being tested for gunshot residue.

AFP

Philippinesdrug warenforcerSenaterefuge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Philippine Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano signs the confirmation letter of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Senate, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Philippine Senate to convene as court next week for VP Duterte impeachment
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP Philippines' Senator Ronald Dela Rosa prepares for an interview at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 13, 2026.
Philippine senator seeks military support to block ICC drug war arrest
WORLD
13-05-2026 15:00 HKT
The House of Representatives vote on the impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
How Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment could proceed
WORLD
12-05-2026 21:18 HKT
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa, ​the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly "war on drugs," answers questions from journalists at the Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Philippines drug war enforcer urges president to not hand him over to ICC
WORLD
12-05-2026 20:52 HKT
Photo by EZRA ACAYAN / POOL / AFP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 25, 2026.
'Seeds of instability': Health disinfo targets Philippine leader
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:37 HKT
Kevin Warsh. Reuters
Fed chair nominee Warsh clears hurdle on path to Senate confirmation
FINANCE
12-05-2026 15:20 HKT
A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines says Mideast war sends economic growth to five-year low
WORLD
07-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
WORLD
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN envoy access to Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
06-05-2026 15:19 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows visitors under the Galeon Espiritu Santo, a full-scale representation of a 17th century galleon, on display at the Museo del Galeon in Manila.
Philippine museum brings deadly, lucrative galleon trade to life
WORLD
28-04-2026 17:45 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
17 hours ago
Buyers clock in four days early for Audemars Piguet and Swatch latest collection
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.