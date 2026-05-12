logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Philippines drug war enforcer urges president to not hand him over to ICC

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa, ​the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly "war on drugs," answers questions from journalists at the Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa, ​the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly "war on drugs," answers questions from journalists at the Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis

The top enforcer of former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday to not hand him over to the International Criminal Court, but said he was ready to face justice at home.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fearing arrest and hunkered down in his legislative office for a second day, Senator Ronald dela Rosa said he had faithfully served his country.

The ICC unsealed an arrest warrant on Monday for former police chief dela Rosa, dated November, on suspicion of crimes against humanity, the same crimes 81-year-old Duterte is accused of as he awaits trial in The Hague following his arrest last year.

Dela Rosa, better known as "Bato", or "rock", has been under the protective custody of the Senate since law enforcement agents entered the building on Monday, when he reappeared in public for the first time since November. He has denied involvement in illegal killings.

'I DID EVERYTHING FOR THE COUNTRY'

"I hope that, as the father of the nation, you will take care of all Filipinos. That is the role of government, to care for its people," dela Rosa told reporters when asked what his message was to President Marcos.

"I did everything for the country. I did not enrich myself. I worked faithfully," he said, his eyes welling with tears.

"Mr. President, (you) may one day face a situation like this. You may also encounter problems, and then you will understand, you will feel what I am feeling right now."

Dela Rosa was Duterte's top lieutenant and oversaw a fierce crackdown during which police say more than 6,000 suspected drug dealers were killed in official operations. Thousands of users were also gunned down in mysterious slumland murders blamed on vigilantes or turf wars.

Police say those killed during operations had resisted arrest and reject activists allegations of systematic murders and cover-ups.

NO WORD FROM INTERPOL

On Tuesday, police stood in line behind riot shields outside the Senate, where all committee meetings were cancelled following dramatic scenes a day earlier, when dela Rosa was seen scrambling for the safety of his office as agents from the National Bureau of Investigation arrived.

National police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez in a statement on Tuesday said no order had been received to make an arrest, but police remain "prepared to act in accordance with lawful directives and established procedures".

The office of the president reiterated that the Philippines is no longer a signatory to the ICC's founding treaty but can execute an ICC warrant if requested by Interpol, the same procedure as Duterte's arrest.

Asked by Reuters in a text message how soon an Interpol request could be made, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said: "Only Interpol knows".

The war on drugs was the key platform that swept Duterte to power in 2016 as a tough-talking mayor who during televised public speeches promised to kill thousands of drug dealers while repeatedly daring the ICC to come after him.

Duterte's defence team at the ICC has said he maintains his innocence and his tough rhetoric was designed to instil fear among criminals.

Reuters

Philippinesdrug warenforcerpresidentICC

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
The House of Representatives vote on the impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
How Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment could proceed
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by EZRA ACAYAN / POOL / AFP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 25, 2026.
'Seeds of instability': Health disinfo targets Philippine leader
WORLD
5 hours ago
A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Philippines says Mideast war sends economic growth to five-year low
WORLD
07-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mindanao, Philippines
WORLD
07-05-2026 03:02 HKT
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN envoy access to Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
06-05-2026 15:19 HKT
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thulisile Dladla, arrives at a press conference upon returning from Eswatini, at Taoyuan International Airport, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan won't give in to pressure, president says on return from Eswatini
CHINA
05-05-2026 11:59 HKT
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows visitors under the Galeon Espiritu Santo, a full-scale representation of a 17th century galleon, on display at the Museo del Galeon in Manila.
Philippine museum brings deadly, lucrative galleon trade to life
WORLD
28-04-2026 17:45 HKT
A protester raises a clenched fist as he holds a placard during a rally before former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-trial hearings on his alleged crimes against humanity case at the International Criminal Court, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
ICC confirms trial against former Philippine President Duterte
WORLD
23-04-2026 19:31 HKT
Photo by SEM VAN DER WAL / ANP / AFP Protesters hold placards in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC) ahead of the ruling on the appeal by the former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
Duterte jurisdiction appeal quashed at ICC
WORLD
22-04-2026 21:14 HKT
Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jr speaks during a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart David McGuinty in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Philippines says US access to bases limited by land issues
WORLD
21-04-2026 13:46 HKT
Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.