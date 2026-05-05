First refunds of Trump tariffs to start as early as May 12, customs agency says

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Trump bought at least US$51 million in bonds in March, disclosure shows
26-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China
15-04-2026 02:58 HKT
Japanese PM Takaichi concludes US visit, White House releases joyful photos
23-03-2026 10:17 HKT
Trump to end war after three core objectives, sees regime change as 'bonus'
19-03-2026 03:15 HKT
Trump says Iran war 'very complete,' mulls taking over Strait of Hormuz
11-03-2026 03:25 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
04-05-2026 10:26 HKT