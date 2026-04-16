Wang Yi urges continued ceasefire, backs Iran's sovereignty in phone call with Iranian FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for maintaining the momentum of ceasefire and negotiations in the Middle East during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, expressing support for Iran's sovereignty and security.

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Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran-US negotiations and Tehran's next-step considerations, stating that Iran is willing to continue seeking rational and realistic solutions through peaceful talks. He highly appreciated China's efforts in de-escalating tensions and expressed hope for Beijing's active role in promoting peace.

Wang said China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity. Noting that the current situation has reached a critical juncture between war and peace, he said "the window for peace is opening." Wang stressed that supporting the momentum of ceasefire and negotiations serves the fundamental interests of the Iranian people and aligns with the common aspirations of regional countries and the international community.

Wang also said Iran's sovereign security and legitimate rights as a country bordering the Strait of Hormuz should be respected and protected, while freedom of navigation and security through the international waterway should also be ensured. He said China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions and promoting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.