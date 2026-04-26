Trump bought at least US$51 million in bonds in March, disclosure shows

US President Donald Trump bought at least US$51 million(HK$399.61 million) in bonds in March, according to financial disclosures released on Saturday, with the purchases spanning several sectors.

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Trump carried out 175 financial transactions last month, according to forms released by the US Office of Government Ethics. The forms don't include exact values for each sale or purchase, only a range of values for each.

Most of the assets disclosed were municipal bonds issued by states, counties, school districts and other entities with ties to government agencies or public-private partnerships. His 26 largest transactions, in the US$1 million to US$5 million range, were mainly municipal bonds or US Treasuries, although two of the deals listed were purchases of corporate offerings from Weyerhaeuser and General Motors. He also invested in an exchange-traded fund tracking a high-yield bond index.

The president bought corporate bonds across energy, technology, healthcare and financial services, with issuers including Constellation Energy, Occidental Petroleum, Broadcom, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Wall Street banks Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, along with Boeing.

The combined maximum value of Trump's bond purchases across all asset classes is about US$161 million.

Reuters