Philippine senators name new leader, sidestepping pro-Duterte boycott

A group of Philippine lawmakers wrested back control of a bitterly divided Senate on Wednesday, electing an acting president amid a boycott by Vice President Sara Duterte's supporters ahead of her impeachment trial.

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Pro-Duterte lawmakers began their Senate boycott this week after losing majority control, with one lawmaker arrested for large-scale corruption and another in hiding to avoid arrest by the International Criminal Court.

The change in leadership was made possible after Senator Francis Escudero from the pro-Duterte bloc attended the session, allowing lawmakers to reach a quorum and elect Sherwin Gatchalian in a temporary capacity.

"The Senate has been adjourned and unable to resume session for the past two days, placing us on the brink of constitutional violation had we not convened today," Gatchalian said.

He said the quorum was calculated based on a "majority of the 22 senators over whom jurisdiction can be obtained by the Senate" -- not including the lawmaker who was arrested and the other in hiding.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, leader of the pro-Duterte bloc, challenged the constitutionality of the vote, arguing that the entire 24-member chamber should have been counted.

"The majority is 13," Cayetano said in a video message posted on social media.

"Has Philippine democracy died again? Has the Philippine Constitution been thrown out?" he said.

The presidency said the developments were in accordance with the law.

"The palace recognises and respects the decision of the new majority and the leadership of Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian," spokeswoman Claire Castro told reporters.

- 'Some form of stability' -

The surprise move came hours after President Ferdinand Marcos warned that important laws may be derailed if senators continue to boycott sessions.

"The legislature is now in disarray," Marcos told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

"Get back to work because it's important... We have to pass a lot of laws."

Marcos said his team was looking at possible laws and amendments to aid Filipinos as the Middle East war sends shockwaves through the global economy.

"We are trying to achieve some form of stability so that people can go on with their lives and plan ahead for their future, so that people can count on the assistance of government during this time of an emergency," the president said.

"We cannot do that if the legislature decides to stay at home and have a vacation."

The Philippine Constitution states that the executive is co-equal to the legislature, limiting Marcos's options.

"We cannot tell them what to do, we cannot punish them for what they are doing," Marcos said.

Last month, the 13 lawmakers allied with Duterte took control of the 24-seat Senate just hours before the House of Representatives voted to impeach the vice president.

Four days later, Duterte ally Ronald Dela Rosa fled after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

Another pro-Duterte senator, Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada, was arrested on Monday for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth more than 573 million pesos ($9.3 million) over a flood control project.

Cayetano justified the boycott by saying the body was being "held by the throat" and that majority members are being eliminated.

The vice president's Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin on July 6. Duterte only needs nine votes from the senator-judges for her to be acquitted.

AFP