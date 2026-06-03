Virtual taekwondo to feature at 2026 Asian Games

Fighters wearing virtual reality headsets will battle it out in cyberspace at this year's Asian Games in Japan after organisers approved the inclusion of virtual taekwondo.

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The non-contact sport sees combatants strap sensors to their bodies and aim kicks at virtual opponents in what developers call "a VR combat game that transcends physical limitations".

The Asian Games takes place in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19 to October 4.

Organisers say the inclusion of virtual taekwondo takes the programme at the Olympic-like event to 43 sports.

It is endorsed by governing body World Taekwondo and uses motion-tracking technology in a virtual environment.

A raft of new sports have been introduced for this year's Asian Games, including racquet sport padel and teqball, which combines football and table tennis.

Esports will again feature following its runaway success at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, where fans packed into a futuristic 4,500-seat arena to watch star gamers like South Korea's Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok.

AFP