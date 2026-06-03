logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Virtual taekwondo to feature at 2026 Asian Games

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Athletes compete at the inaugural World Taekwondo Virtual Championships in Singapore, on Nov.17, 2024. (Xinhua)
Athletes compete at the inaugural World Taekwondo Virtual Championships in Singapore, on Nov.17, 2024. (Xinhua)

Fighters wearing virtual reality headsets will battle it out in cyberspace at this year's Asian Games in Japan after organisers approved the inclusion of virtual taekwondo.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The non-contact sport sees combatants strap sensors to their bodies and aim kicks at virtual opponents in what developers call "a VR combat game that transcends physical limitations".

The Asian Games takes place in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19 to October 4.

Organisers say the inclusion of virtual taekwondo takes the programme at the Olympic-like event to 43 sports.

It is endorsed by governing body World Taekwondo and uses motion-tracking technology in a virtual environment.

A raft of new sports have been introduced for this year's Asian Games, including racquet sport padel and teqball, which combines football and table tennis.

Esports will again feature following its runaway success at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, where fans packed into a futuristic 4,500-seat arena to watch star gamers like South Korea's Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok.

AFP

Virtual taekwondo2026Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Who will win the 2026 Cannes Film Festival's top prize?
WORLD
23-05-2026 15:50 HKT
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
HK keeps 2026 GDP growth target at 2.5-3.5 percent, after strong Q1 performance
FINANCE
15-05-2026 17:01 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
StanChart lifts Hong Kong 2026 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent on strong Q1 figure
FINANCE
14-05-2026 15:03 HKT
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
AFP
China plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by around 3.8 percent in 2026
ESG
05-03-2026 14:19 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China signals tolerance for slower growth with 4.5-5 percent target for 2026
FINANCE
05-03-2026 10:22 HKT
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
WORLD
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
The HKMA utilizes AI to introduce a new anti-fraud music video. It is based on the concept of Kung Fu game and features Arthur Yuen, who faces off against the original fraudster character “Lachachu” (despicable banana in Cantonese) in a battle between good and evil. HKMA
HKMA launches 2026 anti-fraud public education campaign
FINANCE
12-02-2026 22:10 HKT
This combo made with photos taken in 2016, shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shaking hands during a debate, a model using a Snapchat filter, Drake presenting an award to Rihanna, Kylie Jenner posing for photos, a person playing Pokemon Go!, and Beyonce performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. (AP Photo)
As an uncertain 2026 begins, virtual journeys back to 2016 become a trend
WORLD
30-01-2026 20:13 HKT
MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?
WORLD
28-01-2026 15:57 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
logo
(Video) Concrete slab falls from lorry on Tolo Highway, female driver narrowly avoids disaster
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.