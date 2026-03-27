Israel political unity on Iran war fractures, opposition warns of 'security disaster'

Israel's opposition on Thursday signalled an end to the political consensus over the war against Iran - a conflict the military now says requires far more combat troops, particularly on the Lebanese front.

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"I want to warn the citizens of Israel. We are facing another security disaster," the country's main opposition leader and head of the centre-right Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, said in a televised statement on the 27th day of the war.

"The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond. The government is leaving the army wounded out on the battlefield," Lapid said.

Like the rest of Israel's political leadership, Lapid had unreservedly backed the war on the Islamic Republic - widely regarded in Israel as an existential threat.

His dramatic comments on Thursday were a response to a leaked remarks reportedly made the previous day by the military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

Media reports quoted Zamir as telling the security cabinet that "the IDF is on the verge of collapse".

"I am raising 10 red flags," he reportedly said.

"The reservists will not hold" and the army "now needs a conscription law," Zamir said, referring to legislation that would allow the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are largely exempted from military service.

The law aligns with the demands of a broad majority of Israelis, who are increasingly opposed to the ultra-Orthodox exemptions.

- Exemption for ultra-Orthodox -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who depends on his ultra-Orthodox party allies to maintain power, has used a range of tactics to delay the legislation's adoption.

According to public broadcaster KAN, he promised the security cabinet on Wednesday that the army would receive support.

Netanyahu reportedly pledged the conscription legislation would be passed after the Passover holidays, which this year fall from April 1 to 9.

Military service is mandatory in Israel.

But, under a ruling established at the country's creation in 1948 -- when the ultra-Orthodox community was small -- men who devote themselves full-time to the study of sacred Jewish texts get a de facto pass.

"Our pilots, our fighters, are writing extraordinary chapters in the history of the state of Israel," Lapid said.

But "the government is sending the army into a multi-front war without a strategy, without the necessary means, and with far too few soldiers," he added.

"These reservists are worn out and exhausted and can no longer meet our security challenges," Lapid said.

"The army does not have enough soldiers for its missions."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, a right-wing Netanyahu opponent, echoed similar views.

"The government is not winning anywhere -- not in Lebanon, not in Gaza... In Iran we will see," Bennett said in a television interview on Thursday.

"Our main goal in Iran was to dismantle the nuclear programme - there are still 460 kg of enriched uranium in Iran," he said, also criticising the exemption given to the ultra-Orthodox community.

"We have established an ultra-Orthodox state inside Israel," he added.

- 'Command of conscience' -

A similar warning came from the leader of the left-wing "Democrats" alliance, Yair Golan, a former deputy chief of staff, who accused Netanyahu's coalition of "abandoning (Israel's) security".

Leader of a centre-right party and former chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, said on X: "Implementing the mandatory service law for all is the order of the hour, it is the command of conscience, only it will return Israel to the straight path."

Lapid called for drafting ultra-Orthodox men.

"The government must stop being cowardly, immediately halt all funding for Haredi draft dodgers, send the military police after deserters, and draft the Haredim without hesitation," Lapid said.

The military, meanwhile, said it was facing a shortage of troops as it fights a multi-front war.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin confirmed in a press briefing that the IDF required "more combat troops," especially in southern Lebanon where it is creating a "forward defensive zone" against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

According to a poll published Thursday evening by channel 12, some 60 percent of Israelis support continuing the war against Iran, while 67 percent back combat operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

AFP