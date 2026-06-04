logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Lebanon ceasefire raises hopes of progress for Iran deal

WORLD
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a new ceasefire after U.S.-mediated talks, the Trump administration said, raising hopes for progress toward ending the wider U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tehran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any peace deal with Washington, and has suggested in recent days that it could intervene directly in support of its proxy Hezbollah if Israel keeps up or escalates attacks there.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that the ceasefire would come into force within 24 hours of all concerned parties approving it, appearing to refer to Hezbollah, which has not commented on the agreement.

But casting doubt on the robustness of the truce, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the military would continue to strike in Lebanon for the time being and would not be withdrawing from the south.

The deal comes after a flare-up in violence across the region. Israeli strikes killed at least six people in southern Lebanon and U.S. and Iranian forces traded attacks in the Gulf on Wednesday in one of the most intense bouts of fighting since a separate ceasefire halted large-scale U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran in early April.

Iranian forces struck Kuwait, damaging its airport and injuring dozens, while the U.S. military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The strait, through which a fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally flow, remains largely closed more than three months after the U.S. and Israel launched their strikes on Iran.

Oil prices on Thursday lost some of the previous day's gains on hopes that the Lebanon ceasefire could help Washington and Iran find a diplomatic off-ramp from their war.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is under pressure to bring down fuel prices, suggested there could be progress in negotiations with Iran as soon as this weekend.

"If it happens, it could happen over the weekend," Trump told reporters in the White House's Oval Office on Wednesday, without elaborating on what he expected to happen within that timeframe.

Trump said that parties were working to separate the issue of reopening the strait from the conflict in Lebanon.

KUWAIT AIRPORT STRUCK

Wednesday's strikes on Kuwait damaged airport facilities and diplomatic missions, killing one person and injuring more than 60 others, Kuwaiti authorities and state media said.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said they did not fire at Kuwait's airport and blamed the destruction on U.S. interceptor missiles that failed to hit their targets, according to Iranian state media.

The U.S. military said that was not accurate, and that Iranian drones targeted the airport deliberately.

Iranian media reported the Revolutionary Guards also attacked the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a U.S. airbase. U.S. Central Command denied its bases had been hit and said Iranian ballistic missiles failed to strike their targets in the region.

CENTCOM said it had carried out a new round of "defensive strikes" in southern Iran, targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats seeking to lay mines, and conducted strikes on Qeshm Island near the strait after attempted Iranian attacks.

IRAN SETS CONDITIONS FOR PEACE

Last week, Iran and the U.S. signalled progress towards a tentative initial agreement to halt the war and reopen the strait, but the two sides have yet to sign off on the deal, which would leave more complex negotiations for later.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in a message on Thursday that Iran's enemies had already been defeated on the battlefield and were now seeking to sow internal divisions.

"In order to confront these plans everyone must be patient, clear-minded, maintain unity, harmony, mutual trust, and not be in agreement with the enemy," he said in a message read on his behalf during ceremonies marking the anniversary of the death of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he succeeded his father, who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war.

In addition to Tehran conditioning a deal on an end to fighting in Lebanon, it also wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, a lifting of a U.S. blockade on its ports and continued leverage over the strait.

Trump has said his top priority is to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic programme is for peaceful purposes. In a podcast interview released on Wednesday, Trump said Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei was involved in negotiations.

Reuters

LebanonceasefirehopesprogressIrandeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Iranian flag lies amidst the rubble of a building of the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 7, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump
WORLD
10 hours ago
People gather at the site of an Israeli strike carried out last week, in Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Israel, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, boosting hopes for Iran deal
WORLD
11 hours ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU could lose 1.3 million jobs due to energy price surge linked to Iran war, Commission says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
People inspect the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit near a hospital on Monday, in Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Hostilities flare in Iran war, oil jumps with talks at a stalemate
WORLD
03-06-2026 09:19 HKT
Iranians drive next to an anti-Israeli billboard carrying the sentence reading in Farsi, "Israel would not see the next 15 years" erected on the side of a building in Palestine Square in Tehran, on May 28, 2026. (AFP)
US, Iran exchange fire as negotiations stall
WORLD
01-06-2026 14:19 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
01-06-2026 05:01 HKT
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump's room to maneuver narrows as US, Iran close in on framework deal
WORLD
29-05-2026 13:40 HKT
Photo by DAVID RYDER / AFP An aerial view shows Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle, Washington on May 27, 2026.
Iran expects FIFA to facilitate multi-entry visa to US for team
WORLD
28-05-2026 19:43 HKT
Photo by - / AFP An Iranian woman walks past a billboard bearing the images of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), the late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei assassinated in February 2026, and his son, the current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (R), erected along a street in Tehran on May 28, 2026.
Iran condemns US ceasefire 'violations' after strikes in south
WORLD
28-05-2026 19:04 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
WORLD
28-05-2026 13:53 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
19 hours ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
03-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.