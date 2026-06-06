logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People gather on a beach, as a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is visible, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 31, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People gather on a beach, as a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is visible, near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 31, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

U.S. forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The U.S. military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a U.S. official told Reuters. U.S. Central Command said on X that the U.S. then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are both on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted U.S. bases in the region with missiles in retaliation for U.S. strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the strait without its permission.

Kuwaiti air defences were ​intercepting missile and drone attacks of undisclosed origin, state media reported, while in Bahrain sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter. Iran said it had hit U.S. bases in both countries with ballistic missiles but the U.S. military said six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target.

The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

But amid periodic skirmishes a deal has remained elusive.

As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of a U.S. blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait. Iran has effectively blocked the strait, where about a fifth of the world's oil transited before the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles.

"They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" program, according to excerpts released by the network on Friday.

When asked why Iran’s leaders — if as desperate as he has portrayed them — were not more inclined to strike a deal, Trump said:

"Because they are strong. They're proud. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do, they've got no choice, and it takes a little while."

After the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones against Gulf states hosting U.S. bases and largely stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has driven up oil prices and disrupted supply chains for other products. The U.N. World Food Programme said on Friday that it was pushing millions of people closer to hunger due to rising fuel and transport costs.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told CNN on Friday that a peace deal hinged on the Trump administration unfreezing $24 billion in Iranian assets, and warned that the U.S. would "enter into a dark corridor" if it resumed attacks.

FIGHTING FLARES ACROSS REGION DESPITE CEASEFIRES

In a parallel conflict in Lebanon, Iran-aligned armed group Hezbollah said on Friday it had carried out two attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, including near the recently captured Beaufort Castle, while Lebanese security services said Israeli airstrikes hit towns across southern Lebanon.

Iran has reaffirmed support for Hezbollah while demanding that Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon. Tehran has made a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah a condition for any peace deal with Washington to resolve the war.

The latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel erupted at the start of March. Hezbollah said its actions were in support of Tehran.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem this week rejected a U.S.-brokered pact between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon. The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah had not been party to the negotiations.

Israel has kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, and it has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country amid increasing friction with the U.S.

Lebanon's parliament speaker and Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri said on Friday he would agree to the withdrawal of the group from southern Lebanon if Israeli troops simultaneously left territory they occupy in the country.

Along with Lebanon, residents of Gaza, northern Israel and Kuwait have all been under fire this week, despite U.S.-arranged ceasefires that Trump said involved "shooting in a more moderate manner", rather than a total halt to fighting.

Reuters

USattacksIranIrandronesGulf flare-up

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / AFP Iranian children play football among residential buildings in Tehran on May 7, 2026.
US confirms Iranian footballers granted visas for World Cup
WORLD
13 mins ago
Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Raymond Greene speaks at a reception celebrating the upcoming U.S. Independence Day, in Taipei, Taiwan May 27,2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan needs to 'spend smarter' on its defence, senior US diplomat says
CHINA
35 mins ago
Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer arrives for his insider trading trial at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Trump pardons former US congressman convicted of securities fraud
WORLD
1 hour ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX IPO bars investors from China and Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
14 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China banks raise dollar deposit rates amid yuan strength, sources say
FINANCE
15 hours ago
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US posts another month of strong job gains in May; unemployment rate steady at 4.3 percent
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
CHINA
18 hours ago
SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
China and Hong Kong users unable to access SpaceX website, IPO documents
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Yen teeters near 160 level after fresh warning; dollar buoyed by Gulf tension
FINANCE
23 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX blocked from early US benchmark index entry as S&P reaffirms existing rules
FINANCE
05-06-2026 12:03 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong swelters through hottest 'Mangzhong' on record as HKO warns of hail and nine-day downpour.
NEWS
18 hours ago
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Brazen sexual assault on bus goes viral, sparks outrage
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.