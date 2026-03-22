Doha confirms 4 Qataris, 3 Turks killed in helicopter crash

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Iran causes 'extensive' damage to Qatar gas hub, sparks Trump warning
19-03-2026 17:35 HKT
Qatar says 'all fires' at major gas hub contained
19-03-2026 16:15 HKT
European gas prices jump 35pc after strikes on Qatar LNG hub
19-03-2026 15:58 HKT
Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'
18-03-2026 21:43 HKT
South Korea police raid transport ministry in widening Jeju Air crash probe
13-03-2026 10:30 HKT
Gu reaches Olympic halfpipe final after horror crash mars qualifiers
20-02-2026 11:06 HKT
Train collision in Spain kills 39, injures dozens
19-01-2026 15:03 HKT
Grieving families of Air India crash victims await answers
12-12-2025 16:40 HKT