Iranian missile hit oil tanker in Qatari waters, Qatar says

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Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Government to issue weekly fuel price updates from April
01-04-2026 18:07 HKT
China was ready for an oil shock and now investors are reaping the rewards
01-04-2026 17:42 HKT
BOJ highlights inflationary pressure from oil, weak yen
30-03-2026 17:07 HKT
Asian refiners switch from Dubai to Brent to price US crude, sources say
27-03-2026 16:06 HKT
Japan says beginning release of state oil reserves
26-03-2026 16:45 HKT