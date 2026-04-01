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WORLD

Iranian missile hit oil tanker in Qatari waters, Qatar says

WORLD
01-04-2026 15:49 HKT
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A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

An oil tanker leased to state-owned QatarEnergy was hit by an Iranian cruise missile on Wednesday in Qatari waters, the defence ministry said.

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Qatar was targeted by three cruise missiles coming from Iran, two were intercepted while the third hit the Aqua 1 fuel oil tanker, but caused no casualties.

The vessel, located 17 nautical miles (31 km) north of Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial hub, the site of the world's largest gas plant, sustained damage above the waterline but no environmental impact was reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and QatarEnergy said.

Threats to maritime traffic are growing as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran intensifies across the region.

Iran has aimed a series of attacks at Gulf oil and gas facilities following Israeli attacks on its own gas infrastructure. The war has knocked out 17% of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.  

Reuters

Iranian missileoiltankerQatari watersQatar

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