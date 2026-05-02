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WORLD

Presidential jet gifted to Trump by Qatar completes testing

WORLD
1 hour ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on May 01, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is the keynote speaker for the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches annual event, headlining the group’s 50th Anniversary Dinner. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on May 01, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is the keynote speaker for the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches annual event, headlining the group’s 50th Anniversary Dinner. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP

A Boeing 747 that Qatar gave to President Donald Trump has completed flight testing and is expected to make its debut this summer, the US Air Force said Friday.

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The aircraft "has officially completed modification and flight testing and is being painted. The aircraft is on schedule to roll out in a new red, white and blue livery this summer," the Air Force said in a statement.

A spokesperson for L3Harris Technologies said it had completed "extensive modifications and mission systems integration" for the aircraft, which will serve as the Air Force One presidential plane.

"The Office of the President will receive a safe and secure aircraft equipped with a new communications system that provides resilient and secure connectivity to respond to events anywhere in the world without disruption," the spokesperson said.

The Gulf emirate's gift of the jet -- which is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars -- raised major constitutional and ethical questions, as well as security concerns about using a plane donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive presidential aircraft.

Qatar offered the jet in May 2025 and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted it "in accordance with all federal rules and regulations" later in the month, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said at the time.

The Defense Department "will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States," Parnell said.

The US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the Emoluments Clause.

But Trump has denied there are any ethical issues involved with accepting the plane, saying it would be "stupid" for the US government not to take the aircraft.

AFP

Presidential jetgiftedTrumpQatartesting

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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