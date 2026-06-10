logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downed

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
An Iranian cleric walks next to an anti-Israeli billboard on a building in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
An Iranian cleric walks next to an anti-Israeli billboard on a building in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

The United States launched strikes against Iran on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, deepening doubts over a potential peace deal and further straining a fragile ceasefire.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The U.S. military said on X it had targeted Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command described the operation as a “proportional response” to recent attacks on U.S. forces and commercial shipping.

"I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," Trump told ABC News.

The strikes began at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), and Central Command posted just before 9 p.m. ET that they had ended.

Iran's state media reported that Qeshm island and the port city of Sirik in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked.

Sounds of explosions were heard in nearby Bandar Abbas, and later in the vicinity of Jask county, near the entrance to the strait, Iranian media reported, citing local sources and residents.

Some U.S. bases in the region were targeted in response to the strikes, Iranian media cited the country's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, as saying.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones and threatened "more severe responses" if hostilities continued, according to media.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said a warning siren had been sounded and urged the public to head to safety. Air defences had repelled Iranian attacks, a media adviser to Bahrain's King said soon after in a post on X.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Oil prices climbed about 1% in early Asian trade on Wednesday following the escalation in hostilities.

NOT A BIG DEAL?

The Apache was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Two U.S. pilots involved in the helicopter incident were uninjured, according to Trump.

Iran's state media cited a military source as saying that no offensive air military operations had been conducted in the Strait of Hormuz in the previous 24 hours.

Following the initial U.S. strikes, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on X that the country would "leave no attack or threat unanswered."

In an earlier post, he did not directly address the helicopter incident, but said foreign forces in the region risked being involved in accidents or crossfire.

"To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave," he wrote.

Iran and Israel exchanged airstrikes earlier this week, killing two people in Tehran.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal during a phone call on Tuesday that the helicopter incident "wasn’t a big deal" and stressed that “the pilot is fine."

However, the episode could well add further strain to efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen Hormuz, a vital conduit for petroleum and other commodities.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran and the United States are close to an agreement, though there have been few signs of progress since a tenuous ceasefire took effect in early April.

A U.S. Navy surface drone found and rescued the two crew, the U.S. military said, after the U.S. Army attack helicopter went down in waters near Oman's coast while on patrol at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday (2300 GMT on Monday).

The U.S. military's Central Command gave no reason for the crash. It said the soldiers were rescued after two hours and said they were in stable condition - a more cautious assessment than Trump's description.

ISRAEL HITS LEBANON'S TYRE PORT CITY, KILLING EIGHT

In a parallel conflict, Israel struck the historic port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, killing at least eight people. It was the deadliest strike on the city since fighting erupted in Lebanon in early March, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel.

A video verified by Reuters showed debris strewn across a road at the site of the attack.

Israel's refusal to end its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has hindered Trump's efforts to extend a tenuous ceasefire in the wider U.S.-Israeli war with Iran into a durable settlement.

Tehran has long said any peace deal with Washington depends in part on an end to fighting in Lebanon.

In northern Israel on Tuesday, Israeli troops operating in the Ramim Ridge area close to Lebanon's border killed one person in an incident in which they returned fire, the military said.

Israel has never halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people, saying the conflict should be treated separately from any U.S.-Iranian ceasefire. Hezbollah has also continued its attacks.

At the same time, Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Tuesday that ship traffic through Hormuz is rising "very meaningfully," but added it would take many months to get back to normal flows of energy once the war is over.

Trump has said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the strait.

Reuters

USnew strikesIranhelicopter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People visit the pop-up exhibit "Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room" where 3,437 bound volumes of the "Epstein Files" are on display in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Bill Gates faces questioning in US Congress over Epstein ties
WORLD
10 mins ago
Iran's defender Ramin Rezaeian signs autographs for fans outside the Marriott Hotel before leaving for a training session in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 9, 2026, ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)
Iran to travel to US day before its first World Cup match
WORLD
42 mins ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US Senator John Boozman, Republican from Arkansas, Senator Katie Britt, Republican from Alabama, and Senator Susan Collins, Republican from Maine, walk toward the Senate Chamber following a meeting with Senate Republicans at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2026.
US Congress approves $70 bn for Trump immigration crackdown
WORLD
1 hour ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Record exports help narrow US trade deficit in April
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St edges higher at open as chips extend gains, Middle East tensions ease
FINANCE
14 hours ago
A man holding a mobile phone walks past a China Unicom logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS
China Unicom warns planned US crackdown could disrupt global communications
FINANCE
14 hours ago
U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey, during a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
Cancer vaccines based on mRNA advance, despite US cuts
WORLD
15 hours ago
(Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Beijing says 'firmly opposed' to US blacklist of Chinese companies
CHINA
19 hours ago
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and Port of Bandar Abbas in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Trump says US helicopter pilots who went down in Strait of Hormuz are fine
WORLD
09-06-2026 12:01 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
US lawmakers urge tighter rules on contract chipmakers supplying Chinese firms' overseas units
FINANCE
09-06-2026 10:18 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after cancer battle
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.