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WORLD

Norway's crown princess says she was 'manipulated and deceived' by Epstein

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend the ceremony to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in Oslo, Norway December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend the ceremony to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in Oslo, Norway December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
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