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WORLD

Epstein, Maxwell visited Colombia, authorities confirm

WORLD
34 mins ago
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Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a Democrat-led US House Oversight field hearing on the Epstein investigation in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 12, 2026.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a Democrat-led US House Oversight field hearing on the Epstein investigation in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 12, 2026.

US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein visited Colombia in 2002 along with his partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who visited again in 2007, the South American country's immigration authorities revealed Tuesday.

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The visit took place during the term of former Colombian president Andres Pastrana, who is mentioned several times in documents released by the US Justice Department regarding Epstein's crimes.

On Monday, an administrative court in Cundinamarca, central Colombia, ordered Migracion Colombia to make public details about Epstein and Maxwell's visits, with the immigration authority subsequently sharing the information with media outlet Casa Macondo.

According to the publication, Epstein left Bogota's El Dorado airport for Miami on July 20, 2002, although there is no record of his entry.

It remains unknown how many days Epstein spent in Colombia, or what he did there.

Maxwell entered the country on March 19, 2007, and left three days later for Panama, according to Casa Macondo.

"Migracion Colombia confirms that Epstein was in Colombia during the government of Andres Pastrana," leftist President Gustavo Petro posted on X.

According to the Epstein files, former president Pastrana was a passenger on the sex offender's private plane in 2003 and appears in emails that suggest a close relationship with both Epstein and Maxwell.

He also appears in a photograph with Maxwell from 2002, both wearing Colombian Air Force uniforms.

In declassified emails she claimed to have flown a Blackhawk military helicopter in Colombia and to have fired from the air at a guerrilla group in the Amazon.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

Pastrana acknowledges having met with Epstein and Maxwell on several occasions but insists that the meetings were formal in nature.

Epstein, who had longstanding ties to the world's political and business elite, pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

He died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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