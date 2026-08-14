Nutritionist recommends 5 foods to naturally improve sleep

In today's fast-paced life, insomnia is even affecting younger people. Many secondary school students facing public exam pressure have become a high-risk group for insomnia. One student interviewed by Sing Tao Headline shared their struggle with insomnia, describing the effects of sleeping pills as feeling like being "drunk." A nutritionist recommends 5 foods that can help improve sleep.

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Eating 2 Kiwis Before Bed Can Help You Fall Asleep Faster

Nutritionist Zhang Yu-xi wrote on her Facebook page that many people say "a glass of warm milk helps you sleep" when experiencing insomnia. While the tryptophan in milk does aid sleep, there are other "hidden sleep experts" that are even more direct and effective than milk. She recommends 5 scientifically proven foods that effectively improve sleep quality:

Tart Cherries: A natural source of melatonin. Studies have found that drinking tart cherry juice significantly extends sleep duration and improves sleep efficiency. Kiwi: Rich in serotonin and antioxidants. Eating two kiwis an hour before bedtime can help you fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. Walnuts: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and a precursor to melatonin. These components help regulate neurotransmitters in the brain, promoting emotional stability. Bananas: A perfect combination of magnesium and potassium, helping to relax tense muscles. They also provide tryptophan, aiding brain relaxation. Pumpkin Seeds: High in magnesium and tryptophan. Magnesium effectively stabilizes nerves and reduces anxiety – one of the most common stress-relieving minerals that people often lack.

She reminds that besides eating the right foods, avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol 4-6 hours before bed. While alcohol may help you fall asleep quickly, it severely disrupts deep sleep structure. Also, dim the lights before bed to allow melatonin production.





Source: Nutritionist Zhang Yu-xi, Department of Health (Hong Kong)



