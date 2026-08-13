Chinese medicine practitioner shares stretching move to improve digestion and and sleep

Bloating, poor sleep quality, and recurring acne may all be linked to an imbalance in the "Stomach Meridian." Registered Chinese Medicine practitioner Cheng Wang-kei shares a simple stretching exercise called "One Bend, One Stretch to Regulate Stomach Qi." Through meridian stretching, this move helps improve digestion and enhance sleep quality. Additionally, Cheng will be hosting a "TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day" in mid-August, teaching participants meridian-stretching exercises to release accumulated tension.

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Cheng emphasizes that modern stress often manifests physically before the mind even registers it. Through meridian regulation, we can actively manage both emotions and physical health. He shares the following stretching exercise to improve digestion and sleep:

Exercise: One Bend, One Stretch to Regulate Stomach Qi – Improve Digestion and Sleep

Stomach meridian imbalance can lead to bloating, insomnia, and increased acne. This exercise uses forward bending and backward extension to regulate the stomach meridian, helping to improve digestion, relieve food stagnation, and enhance sleep quality.

Forward Bend Steps:

Stand with feet in a split stance, heel-to-toe. Lift the toes of the front foot.

Keep the front leg straight and slowly bend the upper body forward.

Reach your hands toward the toes of the front foot, feeling a mild stretch along the back of the leg. Hold for a few seconds, then slowly return to standing.

Backward Extension Steps:

Raise both arms overhead, lifting your head and neck upward.

Lean your body backward, stretching the chest and abdomen (opening the stomach meridian), feeling a mild stretch in the abdomen. Hold for a few seconds.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Key Reminder: Throughout the exercise, keep your breathing natural and smooth. Do not hold your breath. Stop when you feel a slight soreness; avoid overstretching or forcing the movement.

Meridian Stretching for Insomnia and Chronic Stress

Cheng will host a "TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day" in mid-August, where participants can experience stretching exercises that integrate TCM meridian theory and breathing techniques to release accumulated emotional tension. Unlike traditional acupuncture or herbal prescriptions, these exercises use the twelve meridians, TCM breathing (tuna) methods, sound resonance, and body awareness to release tension, addressing insomnia and fatigue.

Event Highlights:

Experience Traditional Wisdom Firsthand: Through synchronized breathing and meridian movements, feel how ancient wellness practices can be transformed into a collective practice accessible to everyone.

Practical Application of TCM Theory: Concepts like "Qi and blood circulation" and "emotional theory" are translated into intuitive physical movements for immediate relaxation.

Lifestyle Wellness Techniques: Designed specifically for urban dwellers, offering simple and practical methods to address insomnia, tension, and fatigue.

TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day

Date: August 16, 2026 (Sunday)

Time Slots: 11:30–13:00 / 14:30–16:00 / 16:45–18:15

Location: St. James' Settlement, 85 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai

Registration: Via Cheng Wang-kei's official page

Source: Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Cheng Wang-kei



