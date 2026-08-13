logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Chinese medicine practitioner shares stretching move to improve digestion and and sleep

WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Bloating, poor sleep quality, and recurring acne may all be linked to an imbalance in the "Stomach Meridian." Registered Chinese Medicine practitioner Cheng Wang-kei shares a simple stretching exercise called "One Bend, One Stretch to Regulate Stomach Qi." Through meridian stretching, this move helps improve digestion and enhance sleep quality. Additionally, Cheng will be hosting a "TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day" in mid-August, teaching participants meridian-stretching exercises to release accumulated tension.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cheng emphasizes that modern stress often manifests physically before the mind even registers it. Through meridian regulation, we can actively manage both emotions and physical health. He shares the following stretching exercise to improve digestion and sleep:

Exercise: One Bend, One Stretch to Regulate Stomach Qi – Improve Digestion and Sleep

Stomach meridian imbalance can lead to bloating, insomnia, and increased acne. This exercise uses forward bending and backward extension to regulate the stomach meridian, helping to improve digestion, relieve food stagnation, and enhance sleep quality.

Forward Bend Steps:

  • Stand with feet in a split stance, heel-to-toe. Lift the toes of the front foot.
  • Keep the front leg straight and slowly bend the upper body forward.
  • Reach your hands toward the toes of the front foot, feeling a mild stretch along the back of the leg. Hold for a few seconds, then slowly return to standing.

Backward Extension Steps:

  • Raise both arms overhead, lifting your head and neck upward.
  • Lean your body backward, stretching the chest and abdomen (opening the stomach meridian), feeling a mild stretch in the abdomen. Hold for a few seconds.
  • Slowly return to the starting position.

Key Reminder: Throughout the exercise, keep your breathing natural and smooth. Do not hold your breath. Stop when you feel a slight soreness; avoid overstretching or forcing the movement.

Meridian Stretching for Insomnia and Chronic Stress

Cheng will host a "TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day" in mid-August, where participants can experience stretching exercises that integrate TCM meridian theory and breathing techniques to release accumulated emotional tension. Unlike traditional acupuncture or herbal prescriptions, these exercises use the twelve meridians, TCM breathing (tuna) methods, sound resonance, and body awareness to release tension, addressing insomnia and fatigue.

Event Highlights:

  • Experience Traditional Wisdom Firsthand: Through synchronized breathing and meridian movements, feel how ancient wellness practices can be transformed into a collective practice accessible to everyone.
  • Practical Application of TCM Theory: Concepts like "Qi and blood circulation" and "emotional theory" are translated into intuitive physical movements for immediate relaxation.
  • Lifestyle Wellness Techniques: Designed specifically for urban dwellers, offering simple and practical methods to address insomnia, tension, and fatigue.

TCM Meridian Emotional Movement Day

  • Date: August 16, 2026 (Sunday)
  • Time Slots: 11:30–13:00 / 14:30–16:00 / 16:45–18:15
  • Location: St. James' Settlement, 85 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai
  • Registration: Via Cheng Wang-kei's official page

 

 

Source: Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner Cheng Wang-kei


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Centre for Food Safety tests sodium levels in 12 types of bread
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Banana vinegar: A simple recipe for gut health and fatigue relief
WELLNESS
12-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist explains the best storage times for peeled and shell-on boiled eggs
WELLNESS
12-08-2026 12:00 HKT
How to choose between high-fat and low-fat milk: Recent studies show it's far more complex
WELLNESS
11-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Tom Holland's training secrets for a superhero physique
WELLNESS
11-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Doctor reveals 6 healthy foods that are surprisingly calorific
WELLNESS
10-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Debunking myths about tea eggs
WELLNESS
10-08-2026 12:00 HKT
World Cup withdrawal symptoms: How to overcome the insomnia afterwards
WELLNESS
09-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Bought the wrong shampoo? Here's 3 hidden uses for them
WELLNESS
09-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Ultimate summer washing guide: Pay attention to your bedsheets
WELLNESS
08-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.