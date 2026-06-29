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WELLNESS

Can "iron fist" education cause neurological damage?

WELLNESS
50 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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The hit Korean drama Teach You a Lesson, based on a popular webtoon, has gone viral on Netflix. The story follows a law enforcement agency using violence to tackle school bullying, with a fast-paced, satisfying plot that has sparked heated discussions among educators and parents. However, is this "iron fist" approach of "spare the rod, spoil the child" truly effective in reality?

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Can "Iron Fist" Education Cause Neurological Damage?

Intensive care physician Dr. Huang Xuan warned on his personal Facebook page that long-term use of high pressure, fear, and violence in disciplining children not only affects their emotions but can also cause substantial damage to brain structure. He urges parents: "Don't let your fists become lifelong wounds for your children." Citing behavioral medicine and neuroscience research, Huang points out that children exposed to prolonged corporal punishment or verbal humiliation continuously secrete high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This leads to:

  • Reduced Prefrontal Cortex Volume: This area is responsible for rational thinking, decision-making, emotional regulation, and impulse control. Damage here makes it harder for children to control their behavior in the future.
  • Overactive Amygdala: The amygdala, responsible for processing fear, becomes abnormally sensitive. Children remain in a chronic "fight or flight" defensive state, easily misinterpreting others' unintentional actions as hostile.

Furthermore, when the perpetrator of the violence is also the child's caregiver, the child falls into a contradiction of "insecure attachment" – seeking comfort from someone who also brings fear. This cognitive dissonance disrupts the brain's attachment system, making them more prone to anxious or avoidant attachment styles in adulthood.

Can "Iron Fist" Education Cause Psychological Trauma?

  • Psychological Trauma: Children who are frequently hit or verbally abused are more prone to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Severe or persistent corporal punishment may increase the risk of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
  • Increased Tendency Toward Violence: Children learn that "problems are solved with fists," leading to a higher likelihood of violent tendencies in future interpersonal relationships.
  • Strained Parent-Child Relationships: Fear can only buy short-term obedience, not true trust. As children grow up, they are often even less willing to confide in their parents.
  • Impaired Brain Development: A persistently high-stress and fearful environment affects emotional regulation, learning ability, and self-control.

What Are More Effective Alternatives to "Iron Fist" Education?

Huang recommends parents adopt the following positive strategies:

  • Discipline after calming down, not when emotionally out of control.
  • Clearly communicate rules and consequences, establishing consistent boundaries.
  • Replace humiliation with encouragement, and replace violence with demonstration.
  • Help children understand "why it was wrong," rather than just remembering "it hurt."

Conclusion: True education is about making children willing to trust you. "Fists might silence a child momentarily, but only respect, patience, and companionship can teach a child lifelong character and responsibility." Huang emphasizes, "Using an iron fist doesn't teach children to distinguish right from wrong; it teaches them how to avoid getting caught."



 

Source: Intensivist Physician Dr. Huang Xuan


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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