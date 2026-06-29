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The hit Korean drama Teach You a Lesson, based on a popular webtoon, has gone viral on Netflix. The story follows a law enforcement agency using violence to tackle school bullying, with a fast-paced, satisfying plot that has sparked heated discussions among educators and parents. However, is this "iron fist" approach of "spare the rod, spoil the child" truly effective in reality?
Can "Iron Fist" Education Cause Neurological Damage?
Intensive care physician Dr. Huang Xuan warned on his personal Facebook page that long-term use of high pressure, fear, and violence in disciplining children not only affects their emotions but can also cause substantial damage to brain structure. He urges parents: "Don't let your fists become lifelong wounds for your children." Citing behavioral medicine and neuroscience research, Huang points out that children exposed to prolonged corporal punishment or verbal humiliation continuously secrete high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This leads to:
Furthermore, when the perpetrator of the violence is also the child's caregiver, the child falls into a contradiction of "insecure attachment" – seeking comfort from someone who also brings fear. This cognitive dissonance disrupts the brain's attachment system, making them more prone to anxious or avoidant attachment styles in adulthood.
Can "Iron Fist" Education Cause Psychological Trauma?
What Are More Effective Alternatives to "Iron Fist" Education?
Huang recommends parents adopt the following positive strategies:
Conclusion: True education is about making children willing to trust you. "Fists might silence a child momentarily, but only respect, patience, and companionship can teach a child lifelong character and responsibility." Huang emphasizes, "Using an iron fist doesn't teach children to distinguish right from wrong; it teaches them how to avoid getting caught."
Source: Intensivist Physician Dr. Huang Xuan