Japanese man loses 10kg in a year with a 3 minutes of daily jumping, no dieting

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24-06-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Jumping for 3 minutes daily—no dieting, no exercise—can successfully help you lose 10kg? The "Jumping in Place Weight Loss Method" has become a trend in Japan because it's simple, requires no equipment, and can be done anywhere, making it perfect for lazy dieters.
The "Easy Jumping-in-Place" method was developed by Dr. Michiya Igase, a professor at a Japanese national university and a physician, to improve physical fitness. The method is very simple: jump lightly 3 times a day, 1 minute per session, for one year. One man using this method lost weight from 82kg to 72kg and reduced his waist circumference by 5cm. The significant results were widely reported by Japanese TV programs and magazines, sparking heated discussion.
Traditional weight loss often requires strict calorie counting or dieting. The "Easy Jump" method claims to work with just light jumping. The principle is that about half of the human body's muscles are concentrated in the lower body, and the thigh muscles are the largest muscle group in the body. Exercising these muscles effectively burns fat and sugar. Jumping simultaneously activates muscles throughout the body, thus achieving weight loss.
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Advanced Version:
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This exercise primarily works the large muscle groups of the lower body and offers the following benefits:
Source: HALMEK up