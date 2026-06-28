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WELLNESS

Japanese man loses 10kg in a year with a 3 minutes of daily jumping, no dieting

WELLNESS
10 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Jumping for 3 minutes daily—no dieting, no exercise—can successfully help you lose 10kg? The "Jumping in Place Weight Loss Method" has become a trend in Japan because it's simple, requires no equipment, and can be done anywhere, making it perfect for lazy dieters.

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Jumping-in-Place Weight Loss Method: Jump 3 Minutes Daily, Lose 10kg in a Year

The "Easy Jumping-in-Place" method was developed by Dr. Michiya Igase, a professor at a Japanese national university and a physician, to improve physical fitness. The method is very simple: jump lightly 3 times a day, 1 minute per session, for one year. One man using this method lost weight from 82kg to 72kg and reduced his waist circumference by 5cm. The significant results were widely reported by Japanese TV programs and magazines, sparking heated discussion.

Why Does Jumping Help Burn Fat?

Traditional weight loss often requires strict calorie counting or dieting. The "Easy Jump" method claims to work with just light jumping. The principle is that about half of the human body's muscles are concentrated in the lower body, and the thigh muscles are the largest muscle group in the body. Exercising these muscles effectively burns fat and sugar. Jumping simultaneously activates muscles throughout the body, thus achieving weight loss.

Jumping-in-Place Method: Steps and Instructions

Basic Version:

  1. Before jumping, warm up by rotating wrists and ankles about 20 times, and bending and straightening knees about 10 times.
  2. Keep your back straight. Jump lightly straight up, landing with knees slightly bent.

Advanced Version:

  1. Before jumping, warm up by rotating wrists and ankles about 20 times, and bending and straightening knees about 10 times.
  2. Cross your hands overhead, hold this position, and jump upward, landing with knees slightly bent.

Frequency:

  • Jump once in the morning, afternoon, and evening, for 1 minute each time. You can adjust the times based on your habits (e.g., once in the morning and once in the evening is also fine).

Precautions:

  • Jumping straight up is more important than jumping high. If your landing position differs from your takeoff position, it indicates weak core muscles. Keep your back straight, engage your abs, and jump upward.
  • If you have knee, lower back, or hip joint problems, or osteoporosis, consult a doctor before starting to avoid worsening the condition.

6 Benefits of the Jumping Weight Loss Method

This exercise primarily works the large muscle groups of the lower body and offers the following benefits:

  • Tightens the abdomen and legs: Strengthens thigh muscles and improves body lines.
  • Improves water retention: Promotes blood return by enhancing the calf muscle pump function, especially beneficial for menopausal women.
  • Burns fat: As an aerobic exercise, it increases the basal metabolic rate.
  • Improves posture: Strengthens core muscles, reducing hunched back and abdominal fat accumulation.
  • Relieves shoulder and neck pain: Corrects body imbalances and alleviates muscle tension.
  • Strengthens bones: Studies show that daily jumping helps increase bone density and prevent osteoporosis.



 

Source: HALMEK up


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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