Taiwanese girl group member cancer at 13 now proudly shows off 23cm recovery scar

Lu Xi YUI was unfortunately diagnosed with "pancreatic cancer" at just 13 years old. She had a 12cm tumor and underwent major surgery to remove internal organs to save her life. After a 10-year cancer journey, she recently celebrated a rebirth, boldly lifting her shirt to reveal a shocking 23cm scar across her abdomen, joking: "The caterpillar is ready to grow wings!"

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Lu, currently a member of the girl group Fun Girls and a new-generation singer-songwriter, recently revealed that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at only 13 years old (in 2016). At the time, she had a massive 12cm tumor inside her body. To save her life, she had to endure a 6.5-hour long "internal organ removal" surgery at such a young age. Ultimately, she successfully beat the disease through sheer willpower.

Boldly Shows 23cm Scar: "The Caterpillar is Ready to Grow Wings"

Back in her middle school days, Lu had performed TWICE's hit song "TT" on stage with her classmates. The enthusiastic applause ignited her dream of becoming a star. During her long and painful cancer treatment, she admitted to breaking down and crying to her mother countless times: "I really want to give up!" However, whenever she thought of Tzuyu shining on stage, it became a spiritual pillar that helped her through countless dark moments. This love for performing and her dream sustained her through ten years of fighting cancer, and she finally achieved a true rebirth this summer. Embracing her past, Lu Xi YUI boldly lifted her shirt to face the 23cm long scar on her abdomen. She humorously and playfully said: "It's not a centipede; it's a sleeping caterpillar. Now, this caterpillar is ready to grow wings!"

To commemorate this decade-long cancer journey, Lu held a "(RE)BIRTHDAY 2.0" rebirth exhibition. She showcased her cross-disciplinary artistic talent, transforming the profound pain of her "organ removal" into art. She boldly incorporated fragments of her medical records, the 6.5 hours during surgery when life seemed to stand still, and the scar symbolizing her rebirth into the exhibition. Furthermore, she channeled the incredible perseverance gained from her post-surgery rebirth into musical inspiration, releasing a new song and using her full positive energy to live her most beautiful life.

Pancreatic Cancer Often Diagnosed at Late Stage: 6 Warning Signs

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, pancreatic cancer is an aggressive cancer. Due to the hidden location of malignant tumors, early symptoms are often subtle. Unfortunately, many patients are not diagnosed until the cancer is already advanced, affecting survival rates. The following symptoms may indicate pancreatic cancer:

Persistent upper abdominal pain unrelated to eating, which may radiate to the back

Gastrointestinal disturbances such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and bloating

Jaundice, skin itching, and clay-colored stools

Rapid weight loss

A fixed, hard mass in the upper abdomen

Ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen)

How to Effectively Prevent Pancreatic Cancer? 5 Methods to Reduce Risk

The Hospital Authority states that lifestyle modifications can help reduce the risk of developing pancreatic cancer:

Quit smoking: Cigarette smoke contains carcinogens that can damage DNA and disrupt cell growth regulation. Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight increases the risk of pancreatic cancer. If weight loss is needed, a gradual and healthy approach is recommended. Exercise regularly: Moderate physical activity can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. Eat a healthy diet: Consuming more fruits, vegetables, and low-animal-fat foods can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. Avoid exposure to hazardous chemicals, or use appropriate safety measures when exposure is unavoidable.







Source: Lu Xi YUI



