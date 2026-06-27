Study reveals one post-meal seated exercise lowers blood sugar by 52pc

Office workers sit for long hours and don't feel like exercising after meals – what can they do? A nutritionist cites a study showing that simply doing one small seated movement can dramatically lower post-meal blood sugar by up to 52% and also effectively reduce blood lipids.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nutritionist Angela posted a video on Facebook citing a study published in the international scientific journal iScience. Participants performed a "Soleus Push-Up" – essentially repeatedly raising and lowering the heels, which targets the soleus muscle on the back of the lower leg. Angela explains that the soleus muscle is unique. Unlike other muscles that primarily rely on glycogen for energy, the soleus directly uses glucose and fatty acids from the blood as its fuel source. Therefore, repeatedly performing this heel raise exercise allows this muscle to continuously participate in metabolism.

The study results confirmed that consistently performing this simple soleus push-up exercise offers the following significant health benefits:

Helps significantly reduce post-meal blood sugar levels by 39% to 52%.

Substantially decreases insulin secretion by 41% to 60%.

Shows noticeable improvement in reducing very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) blood lipids.

How to Do the Soleus Push-Up?

Angela reminds that the key to this exercise is the range of motion, not speed, and maintaining proper form is essential for maximum benefit:

Soleus Push-Up Steps:

Sit on a chair with your knees bent at approximately 90 degrees. Keep both feet flat on the floor. The balls of your feet should remain in contact with the ground throughout the exercise. Raise your heels as high as possible until you feel a clear tension in your calf muscles. Then, slowly lower your heels back to the floor and repeat continuously.

Angela states that while establishing a regular full-body exercise routine is ideal, this simple, easy-to-do leg exercise is a great alternative for those who habitually sit at a desk for long hours and genuinely lack the motivation to exercise after meals.

What Blood Sugar Level is Considered Prediabetic? Watch for 8 Early Symptoms

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder. It occurs when insulin secretion by the pancreas is insufficient, or when insulin cannot function properly, causing blood sugar to rise abnormally, leading to diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for over 90% of all cases and is mainly related to poor diet, obesity, and lack of exercise. Body cells become resistant to insulin, unable to effectively absorb and utilize glucose, causing excess sugar to accumulate in the blood.

High blood sugar can lead to metabolic disorders of fats and proteins and, over time, cause damage to multiple body systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys.

According to the American Diabetes Association's recommendations:

Impaired Fasting Glucose: Fasting blood sugar between ≥5.6 mmol/L and <7 mmol/L.

Impaired Glucose Tolerance: 2-hour post-meal blood sugar between ≥7.8 mmol/L and <11.1 mmol/L.

Both Impaired Fasting Glucose and Impaired Glucose Tolerance are considered prediabetes.

Diabetes: Fasting blood sugar ≥7 mmol/L, or 2-hour post-meal blood sugar >11.1 mmol/L.

Early Symptoms of Diabetes:

Some patients may experience the following early symptoms:

Frequent thirst

Frequent urination

Feeling hungry

Weight loss

Easy fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing wounds

Skin itching (women may experience genital itching)

Sources: Nutritionist Angela, iScience, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)



