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WELLNESS

Nutritionist warns of 3 trendy coffee drinks that are sugar bombs

WELLNESS
56 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Black coffee with lemon juice may seem light and healthy, but it's not necessarily low in sugar – one cup could hide up to 13 sugar cubes! A nutritionist breaks down the calories of 3 popular specialty coffees, warning that regular consumption could lead to high blood sugar.

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Nutritionist Yeung Si-ham posted on her Facebook page that in recent years, the tangy and refreshing "Espresso Romano" (Sicilian coffee), the slightly boozy "Irish Coffee," and the fruity "Orange Americano" have become very popular. She breaks down the nutritional components of these three trendy specialty coffees, revealing the hidden blood sugar and calorie traps behind their refreshing flavors:

3 Coffees with "Hidden Sugars"

1. Espresso Romano / Sicilian Coffee (Lemon Juice + Black Coffee)

  • Estimated Calories: Extra large cup approx. 325 kcal
  • Espresso Romano is easily one of the most misunderstood drinks at nutrition clinics. Many people assume it's just lemon juice with black coffee, thinking it's healthy and low-calorie. However, to balance the extreme acidity of the lemon and the bitterness of the espresso, shops typically add a large amount of syrup. For example, an extra-large cup from a convenience store can contain up to 66 grams of sugar – equivalent to 13 sugar cubes. The calories in this drink come almost entirely from refined sugar. Drinking it causes rapid blood sugar spikes and triggers massive insulin secretion. This is a very unfavorable choice for people with insulin resistance, diabetes, or those trying to lose fat.

2. Irish Coffee

  • Estimated Calories: Standard cup approx. 300-350 kcal
  • Traditional Irish coffee is made with espresso, Irish whiskey, and sugar, topped with a thick layer of heavy cream. The calorie contribution comes mainly from the fat in the cream and the empty calories from alcohol. While the high fat content can slow stomach emptying, preventing blood sugar spikes as dramatic as those from Espresso Romano, the cream contains saturated fat. Additionally, alcohol metabolism interferes with the body's fat-burning process. This leads to a higher overall calorie burden, potentially increasing cardiovascular strain and fat storage without you noticing.

3. Orange Americano

  • Estimated Calories: Large cup approx. 150-200 kcal
  • Orange Americano sounds fresh and fruity, typically made with fresh orange juice and black coffee. A large cup contains about 150-200 calories, which seems moderate. However, the main health trap lies in the juice. Oranges juiced this way have had their dietary fiber (which slows blood sugar absorption) removed, leaving primarily free sugars (fructose and glucose). These liquid sugars are absorbed rapidly in the digestive tract. While they contain trace amounts of vitamin C, they can still cause sharp blood sugar fluctuations, making them detrimental for blood sugar control.

What Blood Sugar Level is Considered Prediabetic? Watch for 8 Early Symptoms

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder. It occurs when insulin secretion is insufficient, or when the body cannot effectively utilize the insulin it produces, causing blood sugar levels to rise. High blood sugar leads to metabolic disorders of fats and proteins and can, over time, damage multiple body systems and organs, including the cardiovascular system, retina, nerves, and kidneys.

  • If fasting blood glucose is ≥5.6 to <7 mmol/L, it is considered impaired fasting glucose.
  • If 2-hour post-meal blood glucose is ≥7.8 to <11.1 mmol/L, it is considered impaired glucose tolerance.

Both conditions fall under the category of prediabetes.

Common Early Symptoms of Diabetes:

  • Frequent thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Feeling hungry
  • Weight loss
  • Easy fatigue
  • Blurred vision
  • Slow-healing wounds
  • Skin itching (women may experience genital itching)





 

Sources: Nutritionist Yeung Si-ham, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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