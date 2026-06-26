Veteran actor Wong Yan-fei uses electric wheelchair for mobility, yet remains high-spirited and humorous

Veteran actor Wong Yat-fei, aged 84, is beloved for his iconic role as the "Iron Head Senior Disciple" in Stephen Chow's classic film Shaolin Soccer, a performance that earned him a Hong Kong Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. In recent years, he has primarily lived and worked in mainland China, rarely appearing in public in Hong Kong. His health and physical condition have always been a concern for fans. Earlier, when he returned to Hong Kong for the Film Awards, he was seen walking unsteadily, requiring support from a middle-aged woman. He had previously mentioned gaining 50 pounds after quitting smoking. Recently, photos of him using an electric wheelchair for mobility were taken, sparking new worries about his health.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Relies on Wheelchair but Remains in Good Spirits

In recent years, Wong has been troubled by foot issues, specifically bone spurs causing mobility difficulties. From recent online video clips, it's clear he does indeed use an electric wheelchair for outings, which has caused some concern. However, fans need not be overly anxious, as his spirits appear to be quite good. In the video, after arriving at the banquet venue in his wheelchair, he is able to stand independently without assistance and even raises his glass to toast energetically, suggesting his overall condition seems relatively well.

Philosophical About Life and Death: "People Gotta Go Eventually"

Earlier, when Wong returned to Hong Kong to meet old friends, he gave a media interview. Throughout, he displayed his comedic talent, joking frequently. When asked if he saw many old friends on this trip, he humorously replied: "Yes, I didn't expect they were still around! I thought I wouldn't be, but (it turns out everyone) is still here. I'm just a bit younger, only 84." When praised for being "well-preserved" and asked about his health secrets, he joked: "Just keeping on, I don't know how I do it. Anyway, I've kept on until 84. (What do you do for health?) I sleep. Sleeping is good." He also openly mentioned that his legs have started aging in recent years, hence the need for a mobility scooter: "Old age starts from the legs down. I have to walk slowly; can't walk too far. But I bought a scooter that moves by itself when I sit on it, so I can get around." Regarding his current health and the passage of time, the 84-year-old seems quite reconciled: "I'm 84 now. How many more years? Even 100, so what? It's useless. People gotta go eventually."

Revealed Weight Over 200 Pounds and Mobility Struggles

Earlier last year, when Wong took photos and videos with director Lee Lik-chi, his increased size was already noticeable. He also admitted in the video that he had mobility problems. Although he seemed cheerful and in good spirits, joking with Lee, his figure was clearly fuller, with a particularly protruding belly, prompting Lee to urge him to exercise more. However, Wong then admitted: "I can't walk much. Going up and down stairs is a problem." It is known that Wong successfully quit smoking in 2009, but his weight subsequently spiraled. He previously revealed in an interview that after quitting smoking, he gained nearly 50 pounds, pushing his weight close to 200 pounds. This weight gain severely exacerbated his foot problems, causing significant bone spurs. He mentioned that during filming, it once took four crew members to carry him up to the fifth floor.

Understanding Bone Spurs: Causes, Symptoms, and Risk Factors

Registered Chinese medicine practitioner Dr. Zhang Yong once explained that bone spurs can be understood as skeletal aging. When the cartilage between bones undergoes long-term wear, dehydration, and degeneration, it can lead to abnormal bone growth, forming bone spurs.

If these spurs compress or rub against other bones, ligaments, tendons, or nerves, they can cause wear and pain. Common sites for bone spurs include the spine, shoulders, hands, knees, and foot joints. Back pain is a very common symptom. Depending on the location, they can cause varying discomforts such as aching, numbness, stabbing pain, swelling, or weakness.

Do Only Older People Get Bone Spurs?

Zhang further noted that bone spurs are a sign of aging, so they typically occur in middle-aged and older individuals. However, certain groups besides the elderly are also at high risk.

Causes of Bone Spurs (Leading to Back Pain)

Zhang identified three main factors: aging, poor posture, and certain joint diseases.

Symptoms of Bone Spurs – Careful Identification

Interestingly, not everyone with bone spurs experiences pain or discomfort. Zhang explains that most bone spurs do not cause symptoms, and many people have them without knowing. However, when a spur presses on a nerve, it can cause painful symptoms in the corresponding area.

TCM Treatment for Bone Spurs and Back Pain

Zhang stated that not all bone spurs require treatment; it depends on their location and impact on the body. TCM treatment for bone spurs primarily involves acupuncture and herbal medicine, with different strategies for acute versus remission phases.



