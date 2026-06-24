logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

4 kitchen appliances that should be unplugged immediately after use

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Is it really necessary to unplug kitchen appliances after turning them off? Do they still consume electricity or pose a fire risk? A professional electrician advises that the following 4 common kitchen appliances should have their plugs removed immediately after each use to ensure home safety. All "newbie adults" take note!

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Unplugging may seem trivial, but it is key to ensuring home safety and saving energy. For the following 4 high-energy, high-heat kitchen appliances, extra attention is required:

1. Toaster: Crumbs Accumulate

Although toasters are small, leaving them plugged in for extended periods poses risks that should not be ignored. Electricians point out that the heating coil is only inches away from the crumb tray at the bottom. If not cleaned regularly, accumulated crumbs can become a fire source.

Additionally, long-term use can cause internal parts to wear out. For example, faulty timers or thermostats can cause heating elements to stay on, increasing fire risk. Unplugging after each use is the simplest and most effective preventive measure.

2. Coffee Maker: Standby Power Consumption

Modern coffee makers often have digital clocks, brew timers, and other functions. Even when "turned off," as long as the plug is still in the socket, they remain in standby mode, continuously consuming electricity. Besides wasting energy, leaving them plugged in long-term can also damage the device due to power surges, potentially causing burnt sockets, melted plastic, or damaged contacts. Experts recommend unplugging the coffee maker after each brew to save electricity and stay safe.

3. Air Fryer: High-Heat Operation + Food Residue Risk

Air fryers have become a common kitchen appliance in many households, but experts strongly recommend unplugging them immediately after each use. Air fryers contain high-temperature heating elements and internal electronics. If exposed to voltage fluctuations or surges, combined with potential food residue accumulation inside, they can become a fire hazard. Even if the switch is turned off, as long as the plug remains connected to power, a malfunction could still cause overheating or a short circuit.

4. Countertop Oven: High Heat Speeds Up Aging and Malfunction

Ovens operate at high temperatures. With frequent use, internal wiring, heating elements, and connections can gradually degrade over time – a primary cause of appliance failure. Electricians note that the most common damage is a melted socket or heating elements malfunctioning and staying on constantly. Since ovens rely on high temperatures to operate, if a malfunction occurs while no one is home, the consequences could be disastrous. Therefore, it is essential to unplug after each use, and especially to check this before leaving the house.




 

Source: Martha Stewart


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Canadian World Cup winger Jayden Nelson survived rare cancer as an infant
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Macau Consumer Council tests 15 chocolate products - All pass safety standard
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Fruit labels decoded: What the 4-digit PLU codes mean
WELLNESS
23-06-2026 12:00 HKT
4 fruits that are extremely water-sensitive after rain
WELLNESS
23-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist compares 5 protein-rich foods to find top pick for blood sugar control and fullness
WELLNESS
23-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Craving ice cream? Doctor's 4 tips for cooling down and preventing nasal allergies
WELLNESS
22-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Korean fitness influencer shares 4 kneeling fat-burning exercises
WELLNESS
22-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Men are more prone to slipped discs, but delay treatment more
WELLNESS
22-06-2026 12:00 HKT
60 y/o breast cancer survivor survivors wins national bodybuilding championship
WELLNESS
21-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Former TVB actress Barbara Chan passes away after battling chronic illness
WELLNESS
21-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.